Rushikonda buildings: Cabinet to decide on use soon

The Cabinet Sub-Committee has prepared its report on options for using the Rushikonda buildings, said State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.

The Minister, who chaired the panel meeting in Amaravati on Tuesday, stated that the report would be submitted to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu later this week, and a final decision on the utilisation of the Rushikonda buildings is expected at the upcoming Cabinet meeting scheduled for next week.

Durgesh, who is a member of the sub-committee, said the meeting discussed various options, including opening the buildings to the public as a source of income for the government. Other members, Payyavula Keshav and Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy (both Ministers), took part in the meeting virtually.

He further said that hospitality groups like Taj Hotels, Atmosphere Core, the Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, and Fema Hotels were keen on managing the buildings.