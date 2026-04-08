School days nostalgia: Memories we wish to relive

School days were filled with little rituals that seemed ordinary then but feel magical now. From fragrant erasers and carefully covering notebooks with brown paper to putting glittery stickers on our books, these tiny moments shaped some of our happiest memories. Even the bus rides home, munching on leftover snacks with friends, carried a kind of joy that is hard to recreate. It is often these simple, everyday details that make school-time nostalgia so special.

With those magical moments in mind, let’s revisit a few cherished memories from our school days that many of us long to experience again:

1. Quirky erasers and novelty stationery

Remember those cute, colourful erasers shaped like fruits, vegetables, flowers, and our favourite cartoon characters? Or the ones shaped like lipsticks, rockets, and wheels? Or the best of them all – fragrant erasers that filled our pencil cases with sweet scents the moment we opened them. We have all stood in a stationery shop at least once, having the toughest time deciding which eraser to pick and which one was truly worth the price.

2. The last day before summer vacation

The last working day before summer vacation was an awaited day. Some of us got restless for it to end, others took the last-minute holiday assignments seriously, carefully noting every detail from the type of sheet to use, to the minimum word count.

3. Stationery haul for summer vacation projects

Remember being dazzled by the colourful art supplies we discovered every summer, or making elaborate lists of record sheets, chart papers, craft papers, sketch pens, glitter tapes, and sleek files? More than the projects themselves, it was the stationery we brought home that truly excited us. The thrill of writing with glitter pens for the first time will always remain unmatched.

4. Covering books in brown paper and pasting designer labels

A practice that lasted for over a decade, as most schools made it compulsory to cover our books. While our moms did the brown paper, we would enthusiastically paste labels that came with cartoon characters, Barbies, flowers, cricketers, or sports stars printed on them.

5. Waiting for the recess bell

First period, then second, third, and fourth… we were indifferent to most bells except the one that rang for recess. That was the moment we waited for – ready to devour our snacks, whether it was cold, sticky Maggi noodles or an occasional slice of cake packed the day after a celebration at home. Even if we weren’t big fans of what was in our tiffin, the excitement of break time never faded. For many, it was also the perfect moment to hurriedly finish incomplete homework or notes due for checking.

6. Eating leftover food on the bus or after school

Nothing tastes better than leftover snacks, especially when shared with friends in a carefree moment, without worrying about an upcoming next period. In the bus, surrounded by laughter, stories, and endless chatter, those little breaks felt the happiest.

7. Cookery and art classes

Once in a blue moon, our school would realise that learning to cook was also an essential part of growing up. It usually began with making lemonade in pre-primary, which later evolved into preparing milkshakes and simple salads.

Of course, we can’t forget carrying our fanciest art supplies to decorate the charts and presentations that took place during the art period.

8. Annual Day and Sports Day celebrations

It would all begin with march-past selections, followed by running races and other competitions. This was the time when students who were not too interested in academics got their moment to shine. From month-long rehearsals where participants spent hours on the field, to the days when the rest of us could roam around freely, watching the countless run-throughs before the final day, the sports season was always exciting.

9. Passing secret chits in class

You knew a piece of gossip was at its peak when it couldn’t even wait till recess. Chits were passed around, often with questionable grammar but full of emotion. While some were exchanged between benchmates, others somehow travelled across the classroom between students sitting in opposite corners.

10. The first and last day of the academic year

While the first day meant feeling excited about our new bags, bottles, pencil cases, and supplies, it was also about making new friends, meeting a new benchmate, and searching for our classroom while wondering who our new teacher would be. By the last day, the focus shifted to asking friends which section they had been placed in, hoping our best friends would end up in the same class, and promising our teacher that we would still come to visit even after moving to the next grade.

Looking back, it is rarely the big achievements or report cards that stand out, but these little everyday moments that bring the biggest smiles. From the scent of a new eraser to the excitement of recess and the chatter on the ride home, school life was filled with simple joys that quietly became lifelong memories. While classrooms, routines, and friendships may have changed over time, the warmth of those carefree days remains unforgettable. Perhaps that is why, even years later, these school memories still have the power to make us smile.

Also read: If Vizag were a person: Here’s what their personality would be like!

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