Endowments assistant commissioner A Santhi held in ACB raids

Endowments Assistant Commissioner A. Santhi, who was arrested in Vijayawada following raids on her residences in several places on April 7, Tuesday, had allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to her known sources of income in Visakhapatnam.

The official, whose first posting was in Visakhapatnam in 2020, had also served as the in-charge EO of the Kanakamahalakshmi temple in the One Town area. She had allegedly leased the temple lands against the rules.

During her stay in Visakhapatnam, she faced several charges as a result of which she moved from the city. In the raids, the ACB sleuths found that she has a luxurious flat in Yendada and other properties in the city.