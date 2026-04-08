Waste to wonder championship announced by GVMC

As a part of the creative activities undertaken by the GVMC during Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the municipal corporation is organising the ‘Waste to Wonder’ Championship competition.

It is an opportunity for welding shops, fabrication units and independent metal artists in the city to create masterpieces with scrap material. Those with creative ideas are requested to participate in all zones and submit the masterpieces to GVMC by April 24, 2026. In each zone, the first prize (Rs. 1 lakh), the second prize (Rs. 50,000), the third prize (Rs. 25,000), and 10 incentive prizes (Rs. 5000 each) will be given to winners, according to a press note issued by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg.

The aim of the programme is to enhance the beauty of the city and contribute to environmental protection by creatively utilising scrap material and transforming it into works of art.

He called upon welding shops, metal fabricators and independent metal artists in Visakhapatnam to participate in the competition and showcase their talent.

The contestants have to make a 4 to 8-foot sculpture using 80 per cent iron scrap and auto waste. He said that the competitions would be organised in all zones of GVMC for welding shops, fabrication units and independent metal artists registered within the limits of GVMC.