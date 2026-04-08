Events in Vizag this weekend you shouldn’t miss

Vizag, your weekend is looking packed! Whether you’re in the mood to laugh out loud, soak in some spiritual energy, get crafty with the kids, or simply soak up the summer sun at a lively market, this city has something lined up for everyone.

Here’s your guide to the best events happening in Visakhapatnam this weekend:

1. Attend a flea market/pop-up store by Map of Experiences and The Curated Co.

Map of Experiences and The Curated Co. are bringing the ultimate summer vibe to Vizag with Sun Pop Social Flea Market. This market will have stalls with delicious food, summer drinks, music, games, kids’ activities and much more. For fur parents, you don’t have to worry about leaving your pets behind, as this is a pet-friendly market. The entry is totally free.

Date & Day: April 12, Sunday

Time: 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Venue: Studio Grill, Vizag

2. Kanan Gill stand-up comedy show

Mumbai-based sketch and stand-up comedian Kanan Gill is bringing his lively energy to Vizag. Kanan has performed over 1000 shows around the world and is best known for his series, Pretentious Movie Reviews. He has also launched a web series called Keep It Real, which is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Date & Day: April 10

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Alluri Seetharama Raju Vignana Kendram

3. Chant and Chill: ISKCON Bhajan Clubbing

ISKCON in Vizag is organising a grand Bhajan and Kirtan clubbing experience, an evening filled with devotion, music, and spiritual energy. It promises to keep us connected to our roots, but with a refreshing modern twist.

Date & Day: April 8

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: MGM Park, Vizag

4. Cake Pops Workshop for kids

This creative and fun experience ensures that kids take home not just their sweet creations but also a memorable hands-on experience. Blush Society is hosting a cake pop workshop for children between 4 and 12 years of age.

Fee: Rs 800 per kid

Date & Day: April 8

Time: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Venue: Bean Board, VIP Road

5. Sporty and relaxing weekend with Communize Vizag

Communize Vizag is back with another lineup of sporty and relaxing events planned across the weekend. From chess tournaments to book reading sessions, and from badminton to cricket, they have a packed itinerary in store. For more details, you can reach out to Communize Vizag.

6. Stand-up comedy show by Kajol Srinivasan

Kajol, who once grew up dreaming of becoming a neurosurgeon-slash-astronaut, with visions of a dashing, rich husband and two kids, now finds herself choosing a life on her own terms. But growing into that choice, especially as a woman, comes with its own cost. In her coming-of-age stand-up comedy set, Kajol talks about making peace with the things she cannot change, all while finding humour in the chaos. Brought to Vizag by The Grin Club, this show is sure to strike a chord.

Date&Day: April 12, Sunday

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Hotel Budhil Park, Vizag

From flea markets to stand-up comedy, bhajan nights to baking workshops, Vizag’s weekend calendar is as vibrant and diverse as the city itself. Step out, explore, and make the most of these experiences; there’s truly something for every kind of weekend warrior. See you out there!

Also read: 7 Great Solo Date Ideas in Vizag to Beat the FOMO!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.