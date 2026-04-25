Summer Camps 2026 in Vizag for kids this summer vacation!

Summers are known for their notorious long periods. With the longest days and shortest nights, this season can be hectic for parents as school-going kids get long vacations during this time. Wondering how to keep your kids occupied during this long break? These summer camps have got you. From authentic Montessori schools to fun science, dance, and art courses, these programs offer a variety of activities tailored to every child’s interests. Whether your child is eager to explore creativity through painting and craft, dive into sports, or pick up a new hobby, these 2026 summer camps in Vizag promise an engaging and enriching experience. Not only will your child have a blast during their vacation, but they’ll also return with new skills, friendships, and memories that last a lifetime.

Here is a list of 2026 Summer camps happening across Vizag:

1. Vruksham Montessori

If your goal is to raise your child in an environment where they learn at their own pace and grow both academically and holistically, this could be the perfect fit. Beyond academics, children are introduced to life skills, emotional intelligence, art and craft, clay moulding, gardening, and even simple kitchen activities under supervision. The Montessori setup also focuses on assessing a child’s conceptual understanding, along with their math and language skills, helping educators understand each child’s learning journey better. This approach nurtures independence, confidence, and responsibility from an early age.

Address: Opposite MVV City, Madhurawada.

2. Wilded Summer Camp

Something adventurous and magical awaits at the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre in Vizag, where Wilded, along with Vimal Raj, is conducting a unique summer camp for kids. Through thematic weekly sessions, children get to explore nature, biodiversity, and outdoor learning experiences. Guided by the motto, “There is never bad weather, only bad preparation,” this camp encourages curiosity and connection with the outdoors.

Address: Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, PM Palem.

3. Little Minds Summer Camps

Designed for children aged 3–10, this summer camp offers a variety of engaging activities, including drawing, dance, music, slokas, yoga, and arts and crafts. Running throughout May from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, it gives kids a fun and structured way to spend their summer break.

Address: Akshaya Srinidhi Residency, near Vysyaraju Jeweller, Car Shed Junction.

4. Learn a Craft This Summer

For kids eager to explore their creativity, this craft workshop, co-hosted by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), offers a hands-on experience. With the provided materials, children learn basic stitching techniques, including circles, squares, bottle covers, and rose flower patterns. It’s a creative and memorable way to build a new skill during the summer.

Address: Hawa Mahal, Beach Road.

With such a diverse range of 2026 summer camps available in Vizag, parents can rest easy knowing their children are spending their holidays in a productive, safe, and enjoyable environment. These camps are the perfect way to channel your child’s boundless energy into learning and fun, ensuring they make the most of their summer break. So, pick the camp that best suits your child’s interests and let them embark on an unforgettable summer adventure!