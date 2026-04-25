Andhra University Centenary Foundation Day Poster Released

As a part of the centenary fete, Andhra University will be celebrating the centenary year foundation day on April 26. A poster of it was released by the university Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar, in his office on Friday.

Floral tributes will be paid at the statue of the university’s founding Vice-Chancellor, Kattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy, in the morning to mark the occasion. Lectures are being organised by the professors of the colleges, and a slew of programmes will be held with the participation of the parents of students and the people of the city in the afternoon.

State government higher education secretary Kona Shashidhar will be the chief guest for the programmes.

Andhra University Alumni Association chairman K V V Rao, DRM Lalit Bohra and others will attend as special guests.

Professors C N V Satyanarayana Reddy, Peteti Premanandam, Sandhya Deepika, Anuradha Kameswari, K Basavaiah, C H Srinivasa Rao, V Valli Kumari, Bhaskara Reddy and others participated in the poster launch event.

Meanwhile, people of the city have been invited to visit the colourfully illuminated buildings of the university between 7 PM and 9 PM on Saturday.

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