AU centenary celebrations grand finale set for April 27

Andhra University, which has been organising a slew of events since the launch of its centenary celebrations last year, is gearing up for the grand finale on April 27.

With Vice-President, Governor, Chief Minister, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and several other prominent persons participating in the valedictory, the university authorities, in coordination with the district administration, are busy making arrangements for the event.

District Collector Abhishikth Kishore had a meeting on April 22 with the university and the district officials on the arrangements being made for the valedictory of the centenary celebrations. The Collector made several suggestions for the successful conduct of the function. Joint Collector G. Vidyadhari, DCP Vijay Manikantha, AU Registrar Rambabu and others took part in the review meeting.

Earlier on April 21, the Collector, along with City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar and others, inspected the AU Engineering College grounds, the venue of the event, and reviewed the arrangements.

They saw the main venue, inspected the work being done there and made suggestions to the officials concerned. The event organiser was asked about the seating arrangements and other facilities for the dignitaries attending the event.

The officials were instructed to ensure separate galleries for guests and students. The Collector said that all the arrangements should be completed by the evening of April 24.

Also read: Job mela on April 24