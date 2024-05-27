Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, on 24 May 2024, hosted the convocation ceremony to mark a successful end to their 30-day, fun-filled summer camp for kids. Starting from 25 April, and open to kids between the ages of 5 and 13, the camp was highly engaging, presenting the young ones an opportunity to dip their toes into various activities, from culinary adventures to swimming lessons.

Consequently, the convocation ceremony has been held to celebrate the culmination of an enriching and fun-filled camp experience for children, featuring a variety of engaging activities.

Ms Lakshmi Sridhar, General Manager of Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach and Novotel Bheemili Resort, expressed her enthusiasm for the convocation ceremony, stating, “The summer camp provided children with a platform to learn, grow, and create lasting memories. It was a joy to witness the enthusiasm and creativity of the children throughout the summer camp. We recognise and celebrate their accomplishments, and we hope to see them excel.”

The Event Manager, Mr Pempo Lepcha, skillfully planned the summer camp, which provided a diverse range of engaging activities catered to the abilities and interests of the young attendees. The kids dove into an entertaining and educational realm, from creating mocktails to witnessing the thrill of live cooking with skilled chefs. The children gained important skills and confidence in the water from the swimming coaching sessions led by certified swimming experts, which was one of the highlights of the summer camp. An enriching workshop by Sameera Maruvada, a cartoonist and writer hailing from Vizag, also took centre-stage as kids were introduced to the world of storytelling.

The Summer Camp Convocation Ceremony honoured the children’s accomplishments and served as a showcase for the commitment and diligence of the planning team. It was a heartwarming event where parents, guardians, and participants came together to commemorate the wonderful memories created during the summer camp.

