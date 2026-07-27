6 Stand-Up Comedy Shows in Vizag You Can't Miss This August!

Who doesn’t love laughing until their belly hurts? If you’re wondering how to spend your weekends, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of upcoming stand-up comedy shows in Vizag this August.

1. Konchem Konchem of Everything – Sarat Uday

As the title suggests, Sarat Uday returns with a new show that blends nostalgic childhood memories, playful banter, heartbreak, and the challenges comedians face while trying to be funny amid cancel culture and controversy. Catch the show on 2 August 2026 at 6 PM at the Visakhapatnam Public Library.

2. Ila Katha Mafiliya – Venkat Blaze

Communication skills trainer and stand-up comedian Venkat Blaze is known for weaving everyday life experiences into contemporary narratives with his signature observational humour. If you’re looking for an evening of relatable laughs and high-energy interactions, this show is one to watch. Catch him live on 9 August 2026 at 5 PM at the Visakhapatnam Public Library.

3. Quadrant Life Crisis – Navin Kumar

This Bengaluru-based comedian left his job at Amazon to pursue stand-up full-time and is known for brutally honest anecdotes and relatable humour. His viral “Quadrant Form” explanation videos have drawn massive attention, further cementing his popularity on Instagram and YouTube. Watch him perform at the Visakhapatnam Public Library on 14 August 2026 at 7 PM.

​4. State vs Comedian – Rafiq Mohammed

If you enjoy political satire and are curious about the aftermath of the two FIRs filed over his jokes, Rafiq’s upcoming show is worth checking out. Known for blending observational comedy with sharp wit, dark humour, and stories drawn from lived experiences, he promises an evening full of laughs. Don’t miss his performance on 16 August 2026 at 7 PM at Zero The Resto Cafe.

5. ​Husband Material – Badal Sharma

If you haven’t heard of Pomedy, an art form that combines poetry and stand-up comedy, Badal’s upcoming show is the perfect introduction. Hailing from Delhi, the comedian brings his newest act, “Teri Kahani,” where love takes centre stage through a heartfelt blend of storytelling, poetry, and humour. Experience this unique performance on 22 August 2026 at 7 PM at Hotel Budhil Park.

6. Rupali Tyagi Live

Originally from Delhi NCR, Rupali Tyagi spent over a decade working in IT and HR before pursuing stand-up comedy full-time. Her humour draws from the everyday realities of womanhood, marriage, motherhood, and life in general, making her sets both relatable and entertaining. Watch her perform her solo show on 23 August 2026 at 6 PM at Hotel Budhil Park.

With these stand-up comedy shows lined up across August, your weekend plans in Vizag are pretty much sorted. All that’s left is to grab your tickets and get ready for plenty of laughs.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.