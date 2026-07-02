GVMC Sets Monthly Grievance Day for Employees

In tune with a directive by the State government, the GVMC will observe the third Friday of every month as an ‘Employee Grievance Day’.

In a statement, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said the program would be useful for GVMC employees to bring their service-related issues and other complaints directly to the attention of the authorities.

It would be organised from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Council Hall at the GVMC headquarters.

The Commissioner said that, in the wake of the government’s directive to department heads to resolve every complaint received from employees within a time frame and continuously review the progress of actions taken on complaints, they would effectively implement this in the GVMC as well.

The Commissioner directed all department heads and zonal commissioners under GVMC to raise awareness among employees under their jurisdiction about this program.

The Commissioner urged all GVMC employees to make better use of the program for the redressal of their grievances.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu