Giri Pradakshina 2026: Collector Reviews Key Arrangements

Giri Pradakshina, the annual event in which lakhs of devotees from Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas take part, will be held on July 28 and 29, 2026.

Ahead of it, District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore met with officials from various departments to discuss arrangements.

Citing the success of Chandanotsavam, the Collector advised officials to work in the same spirit.

It was announced at the meeting that the Giri Pradakshina 2026 will commence at 4 p.m. on July 28 after special rituals by the hereditary trustee at the ‘Toli Pavancha’ (first step).

The Collector said that comprehensive arrangements should be made along the entire 32-km Giri Pradakshina route, including provision of drinking water, bio-toilets, sanitation facilities, rest areas, medical camps, ambulances, mobile medical units, street lighting, high-mast lights, public address systems, and control rooms.

The Collector emphasised the need to formulate a comprehensive traffic management plan to prevent disruption to vehicular movement during the event and stated that a committee must be appointed to this end. Instructions were given to prepare traffic diversions, parking arrangements, signage, and barricades in advance. A directive was issued to form a special committee comprising National Highways officials, traffic police, and representatives from the temple administration and the Roads & Buildings (R&B) department to devise a traffic diversion plan for the Hanumanthuwaka area. Officials were also asked to explore installing temporary foot-over-bridges at locations where devotees need to cross the national highway.

The Collector ordered the creation of a dedicated corridor to ensure the uninterrupted movement of ambulances. The Medical Department was instructed to deploy an adequate number of medical teams, doctors, ANMs, and ASHA workers along the route, and to ensure the availability of ORS packets and emergency medicines. Instructions were issued to the GVMC to undertake continuous sanitation measures for prompt waste removal and to focus on the maintenance of bio-toilets.

The Collector ordered that road repairs be completed immediately after the underground cabling work by EPDCL concludes, and generators be kept ready at the required locations.

The RTC officials were instructed to operate special buses up to the ‘Toli Pavancha’ (first step) point, keeping the flow of devotees in view.

City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Joint Collector G. Vidyadhari, and officials from the devasthanam and other departments participated in the meeting.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu