King of Romance: 6 Must-Watch Shah Rukh Khan Films!

A brilliant actor and an influential icon, popularly known as the “King of Romance” whose filmography on the screen not only defined romance but also performed outstanding roles. His films portray a stardom that remains unmatched, with characters anchored in the history of Indian cinema. Here is a checklist of 6 worth watching films of Shah Rukh Khan for all the celluloid dreamers!

6 Worth Watching Films of Shah Rukh Khan!

1. Baazigar (1993)

The charming hero turns into an iconic anti-hero/villain, who is out on a crusade for retribution, a fierce personal mission of revenge against the man who caused the downfall of his family and hence vows to even the score by destroying Chopra and his family. This psychodrama’s narrative leaves the audience blindsided with its unpredictable plot.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

2. Dil Se (1998)

A magnum opus of his career, a romantic thriller, that marks the third core of Mani Ratnam’s “terrorism trilogy”. Labelling it as a cult classic, the film depicts the political insurrection and romantic turmoil that disrupts the life of a mysterious woman (an extremist) and Amar (a programme executive from AIR), an intense and dramatic film that depicts the seven stages of love!

OTT: Netflix

3. Devadas (2002)

A visually rich and refined performance of SRK! A period romance and an incomplete love story of Devdas and Paro, shattered by the then existing aristocratic class difference and caste system. This masterclass tragedy depicts desperation and agony of being broken in love.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

4. Veer Zara (2004)

An affectionate romantic drama, where love crosses borders and culture nourishes love with patience, purity and silent yet significant gestures of sacrificing self to protect the other! A dedicated and brave Indian Airforce officer who surrenders quietly before the Pakistani forces to safeguard Zara’s identity, offering an outstanding notion of unconditional love.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

5. Chak De India (2007)

A semi fictional story that portrays Khan as Kabir Khan the unapologetic, strong-headed and extremely determined coach of the Indian women’s national hockey team, who dedicates all his potential to clear the false religious prejudices against him by making the Indian women team win against the leading teams in the tournament. Khan earns back the respect when his team wins the world cup against all the best leading teams.

OTT: Netflix

6. My Name is Khan (2013)

An autistic man who falls in love with a single mother, who suffers religious discrimination post the 9/11 attack. His journey on meeting the president of the United States to convey “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist!” This emotional and tragic journey of Rizwan attempts to portray autism and islamophobia breaking away from the traditional narrative.

OTT: Netflix

So, watch these 6 worth watching films of Shah Rukh Khan which range from heartbreaking love stories to heroic tales. Let us know in the comments below your favourite Shah Rukh Khan movie!

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