AP EAPCET 2026 Results Released, 1.8L+ Candidates Qualify

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) results were released by State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday.

A total of 3.29 lakh candidates took the test held from May 12 to 20. Of them, 1,82,317 candidates in the engineering stream and 63,546 in agriculture and pharmacy streams qualified.

After releasing the results, Lokesh congratulated the successful students.

While Roshan Manideep Reddy of Guntur topped the list of engineering stream, Jaswant Naidu of Vizianagaram excelled in the agriculture and pharmacy stream.

In recent news, The Maharanipeta police in Visakhapatnam have handed over a 10-year-old girl, who was found alone, to their parents. Read more about it here: Police find girl alone, hand over to parents

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu