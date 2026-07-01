Port Promenade Vizag: A New Coastal Hotspot Awaits!

The inaugurated Port Horizon Promenade near the International Cruise Terminal, Vizag is nearing completion and will be open for the general public soon.

The project has been part of Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s initiative to strengthen tourism, curate attractive public places, and increase engagement along the coastline.

The Port Promenade will feature a Titanic viewpoint with a waterfront walkway, a park, a food court, green spaces, a public plaza, a children’s play area, and a spacious parking zone. This is set to become a major hotspot in the city, where visitors can view the ship’s movements and other port operations.

Situated between the water and the hills on either side, the Port Horizon Promenade is one of the most anticipated projects of the City of Destiny, Visakhapatnam. With plenty of seating, greenery, and beautiful statues throughout, this place is sure to attract people of all ages in town.

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