Visakhapatnam Police Reunite Lost Girl With Parents

The Maharanipeta police in Visakhapatnam have handed over a 10-year-old girl, who was found alone, to their parents.

According to the Maharanipeta police, while on patrol, they noticed the girl alone near the Coastal Park area.

They immediately brought her to the police station. At the station, she was provided food.

After speaking with the girl, the police learned that she is a native of Rajahmundry and an inmate at the IIHYA Foundation, a children’s home near Bheemunipatnam.

The police contacted the foundation and obtained her parents’ contact number.

After talking to her parents over a video call, the girl was handed over safely to her parents and foundation members in the presence of Circle-Inspector Divakar Yadav.

The police have appealed to the public to call 112 if they find any child alone in public places.

Read also: Over 1.89 lakh children to be administered polio drops in Vizag district

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu