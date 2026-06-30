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    Quality education should reach all sections: Lokesh

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Quality education should reach all sections: Lokesh

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam10 hours ago

Nara Lokesh in Visakhapatnam: Push for Quality Education

Quality education should reach every section of the society, said State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh while addressing students at the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The dream of Vikasit Bharat would become a reality only when all regions achieve progress, Lokesh said.

Terming Droupadi Murmu a great person, Lokesh said she rose to the present position with sheer determination.

The President was born in a small tribal village in Odisha. In those days, reaching school required walking long distances. It was rare for tribal girls to pursue higher education. In such circumstances, she became the first woman from her village to complete a degree. That single step she took transformed not only her own life but also the aspirations of thousands of tribal girls who followed in her footsteps, he observed.

Read also: New Sports Orthopedic Clinic Launched at KIMS Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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