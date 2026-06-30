President Murmu Attends First Convocation in Visakhapatnam

President Droupadi Murmu has exhorted students to be clear about their future goals and set targets in line with them. Addressing the gathering at the first convocation of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, held at the Novotel Hotel in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, President Murmu said the university helps instil self-confidence in students.

As many as 373 students got their degrees, while thirteen received gold medals from Droupadi Murmu.

University Vice-Chancellor T Srinivasan listed the achievements of the institution.

Governor Abdul Nazeer, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, State Ministers Nara Lokesh and G. Sandhya Rani and others were present.

Earlier, the President was given a grand welcome when she arrived at INS Dega by State Governor Abdul Nazeer, Speaker Ch. Ayyappa Pathrudu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

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