As a country that loves to play and watch sports, honour players with the highest regard, make them our role models, and host extravagant sports events, it was by nature our movies picked up the spirit too. From sports fiction to biographies, many Indian sports dramas became national headlines. Celebrating this National Sports Day 2022 on 29 August, in our unique way, we bring to you a list of must-watch Indian sports dramas you must watch. Relieve these beautiful stories and celebrate the spirit of sports this weekend.

Here is a list of must-watch Indian sports dramas ahead of National Sports Day 2022

#1 Hindi

Lagaan (2001): Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this classic movie set in the British times stars Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in lead roles. The fictional story showcases how the Britishers challenge the Indians over a game of cricket to make their village tax-free.

Bhag Milka Bhar (2013): Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this movie is based on the life of Milkha Singh, the Indian Athlete who overcame many obstacles in order to become a world champion, an Olympian and the country’s most iconic athlete.

Mary Kom (2014): Directed by Omung Kumar, the movie is also based on an Indian sportsperson Mary Kom and her journey to the World Boxing Championship in Ningbo. The cast of the movie includes Priyanka Chopra and Darshan Kumar in lead roles.

Dangal (2016): Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this Hindi movie is a biographical sports drama based on the Phogat sister, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. The cast of the movie includes Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaik, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016): Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this biographical sports drama is based on the life of ex-Indian team caption MS Dhoni. The cast of the movie includes Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher in prominent roles.

Gold (2018): Directed by Reema Kagti, the period sports drama is based on the journey of India’s first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics and the man who won India its gold medal in the same event. The cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh and others in prominent roles.

83 (2021): Directed by Kabir Khan, the Hindi sports drama is based on the Indian national cricket team led by Kapil Dev during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie portrays their journey to winning the cup, despite all obstacles. The cast of the movie includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva and others in prominent roles.

Shabash Mithu (2022): Directed by Srijith Mukherji, this biographical sports drama is based on the life of Test and ODI captain of the India Women’s National Cricket Team, Mithali Raj. The cast of the movie includes Taapsee Pannu, Mumtaz Sorcar, Shilpi Marwaha and others in prominent roles.

Tulsidas Junior (2022): Directed by Mridul Toolsidas, this sports drama is based on the life of the director himself. This movie was the final and posthumous movie of Rajiv Kapoor before his death in February 2021. The cast of the movie also includes Varun Buddhadev, Sanjay Dutt and others in prominent roles.

Also read: Sita Ramam, Bimbisara, and other movie OTT release dates

#2 Telugu

Golconda High School (2011): Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, this fictional sports drama is about how school students try to save the demolition of their school over a game of cricket. The cast of the movie includes Sumanth, Santosh, Mohan and others in prominent roles.

Jersey (2019): Directed by Gowtham Naidu Tinnanuri, this heart-touching sports drama is about a talented but failed cricketer who gets back to the field to fulfil his son’s wish. The cast of the movie includes Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra and others in prominent roles.

#3 Tamil

Kanaa (2018): Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, this sports drama is about how a villager’s daughter pursues her dream of becoming an international cricketer despite all the challenges with the support of her father. The cast of the movie includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Ilavarasu, Sivakarthikeya and others in prominent roles.

Irudhi Suttru (2016): Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, this fictional sports drama is based on a professional boxer who tries to fulfil his dreams by training an amateur fighter. The movie was remade in Hindi and Telugu. The cast of the movie includes R Madhavan, Ritika Singh, and others in prominent roles.

Sarapatta Parambarai (2021): Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai stars Arya in the lead role. Set in the 1970s, the plot revolves around the boxing culture in Chennai and how a few groups dedicate their lives for their glory in the ring. The cast includes Pasupathy, John Vijay, John Kokken, and others in crucial roles.

Natpe Thunai (2019): Natpe Thunai is a Tamil sports drama directed by Parthiban Desingu and stars Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Anagha, Harish Uthaman, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a hockey player who represented India on the international stage. How he fights for a sports club in Pondicherry and saves its home ground from falling into the hands of the corporate forms the crux of the plot.

Let us know which one of these Indian sports dramas is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more.