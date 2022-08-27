August was one of the most entertaining months of 2022 for movie lovers, thanks to Sita Ramam, Bimbisara, and Karthikeya 2. Not only captivating the audience, but these films have also rekindled the fire at the Tollywood box office after it took a dip owing to the failures of Thank You, Pakka Commercial, and others. Audiences have hoarded the theatres to indulge in theatrical experiences of watching these content-loaded movies. Similar to all the new releases, these movies will also be released on OTT platforms four weeks after the theatrical run, catering to those who would love to rewatch them in the comfort of their homes.

Here are the details of the release dates of August releases such as Sita Ramam, Bimbisara, Karthikeya 2, and others on OTT platforms.

Released on 5 August 2022, Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara made a huge resound at the box office with the concept of time travel. Directed by debutant Vassishta, the movie amassed Rs 63 crores (gross), as of day 22 of its theatrical run and is racing towards a triple blockbuster. During the success meets, team Bimbisara expressed their confidence that the second instalment of the franchise will be a bigger hit. The movie signed Zee5 as the digital platform for its post-theatrical release. As per reports, Bimbisara locked its OTT release date on 9 September 2022, which marks the completion of its 5-week theatrical run. An official statement by the makers is yet to be made.

On the other hand, Sita Ramam was an equally massive hit, both critically and commercially. Moviegoers touted it as one of the best love stories to be ever made in Indian cinema history and called it a timeless classic. This morning, Vyjayanthi Movies announced through their Instagram profile that the movie crossed the Rs 75 crore mark (gross) at the global box office. Owing to the massive success, the makers have also announced that Sita Ramam will release theatrically in Hindi on 2 September 2022. The movie was initially released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil languages on 5 August 2022. There were reports that Sita Ramam finalised its OTT release date in the same week as Bimbisara. It is already known that Amazon Prime Video will be the digital partner. But with the movie re-releasing at the theatres in the North, details regarding its digital premiere are yet to be revealed.

Earlier, it was officially confirmed that Ramarao on Duty, starring Ravi Teja, has locked its OTT release on 15 September 2022 on SonyLIV. The blockbuster Karthikeya 2 is roaring at the Indian box office and is speeding towards being the biggest small-budget hit of the year. The mythological treasure hunt flick, Karthikeya 2, locked Zee5 as the platform for its OTT release. Though there haven’t been any updates regarding its digital premiere, the movie is expected to hit the small screens during mid-September.

