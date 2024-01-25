As India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024, we’ve brought you a set of movies that have depicted true patriotism. From Vikram Batra in Shershah to Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major, every movie in the list shows how we have been protecting our Republic country from falling into the hands of those who have intentions to harm us. This Republic Day, let us remember the fallen and be grateful for the ones guarding us by watching these patriotic movies on OTT, with the same affection we have towards this nation every single day.

URI

The story unfolds based on the true events that occurred at the base camp of the Indian Army in a small village URI, Jammu and Kashmir. The protagonist, played by Vicky Kaushal, and his team execute a covert operation to avenge the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. The film directed by Aditya Dhar stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Stream the movie on Zee5.

Shershah

Shershah is directed by Vishnuvardhan and stars Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Shershaah is the story of PVC awardee Indian soldier Capt. Vikram Batra, whose bravery and unflinching courage in chasing the Pakistani soldiers out of Indian territory contributed immensely to India finally winning the Kargil War in 1999. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Raazi

A Kashmiri woman agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The plot is about how an undercover RAW agent helps the Indian Army to Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajit Kapoor in lead roles. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

The Ghazi Attack

Almost on the verge of declaring war, the naval forces of India and Pakistan are involved in a deadly duel. A Pakistani submarine, Ghazi plans to secretly attack Vizag port. To do so, it has to get past the Indian submarine S21. This Telugu language film directed by Sankalp Reddy stars Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Rang De Basanti

The story of six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past, and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten saga of freedom. The emotional and mental process turns them into rebels for a cause. The film stars Aamir Khan, Sidharth, and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

Lagaan

During the British Raj, a farmer named Bhuvan accepts the challenge of Captain Andrew Russell to beat his team in a game of cricket and enable his village to not pay taxes for the next three years. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film stars Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in lead roles. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

Major

The movie is a biopic on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. The story and screenplay were developed by Adivi Shesh, who also stars in the lead role. Additionally, Prakash Raj and Shobita Dhulipala are also seen in crucial roles. You can stream the film on Netflix.

Let us know which of these patriotic movies are you watching on OTT this Republic Day.

