This Independence Day, what better way to celebrate the spirit of patriotism than by indulging in captivating Indian patriotic web series on the OTT platforms? These shows not only entertain the audiences but also evoke a sense of national pride, reminding us of the sacrifices and struggles that have shaped our nation. Delve into a world of gripping narratives and emotional journeys as we explore some must-watch Indian patriotic web series on OTT that perfectly capture the essence of this special day.

Family Man

At the core of the spy thriller series, The Family Man, is Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, a dedicated operative of the National Investigation Agency. As the narrative unfolds, viewers are immersed in a world of intrigue and suspense, coupled with high-octane action. The show’s ability to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and pulse-pounding sequences has resulted in widespread acclaim from both critics and viewers across its first two seasons.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Grahan

The impactful 2021 web series Grahan is bound to evoke deep emotions, focusing on the harrowing events of the 1984 Sikh Riots. Centred around Inspector Amrita Singh, portrayed by Zoya Hussain, a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the series delves into the reopening of the tragic incidents in Bokaro, Jharkhand. Astonishingly, she discovers her father, Gursevak Singh, as the prime accused. Featuring a stellar cast including Pavan Raj Malhotra, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the show is an adaptation of Satya Vyas’ novel Chaurasi.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Mumbai Diaries

Highlighting a forgotten aspect of terror attacks, Mumbai Diaries is the pioneering web series that sheds light on the challenges hospitals faced during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Starring Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, this series unveils the heroic efforts of hospital staff and doctors striving to save lives amid scarce medical resources and a surge of patients amidst the ongoing terrorist assault.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Avrodh

Starring Amit Sadh and Neeraj Kabi, Avrodh: The Siege Within is a captivating adaptation of a chapter from India’s Most Fearless, a compelling book by Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor. Focused on the monumental Uri surgical strike of September 2016, a pivotal historical event, the series is led by the visionary Raj Acharya.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

1962: The War in the Hills

1962: The War in the Hills depicts the Sino-Indian War, showcasing the valiant stand of 126 Indian soldiers against a formidable force of 3,000 Chinese troops. Headlined by Abhay Deol and available on Disney+ Hotstar, the series dramatizes their heroic battle. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, it features a cast including Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Gandotra, Mahie Gill, and Akash Thosar.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Special Ops

In Special Ops, Kay Kay Menon portrays RAW agent Himmat Singh, assigned to probe the key suspects of the 2001 Parliament terror strike. Vinay Pathak assumes the role of a resourceful officer aiding Himmat unconditionally. This adrenaline-charged series showcases Pathak narrating the events and the intricacies behind the 2001 attack investigation.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Regiment Diaries

‘Regiment Diaries’ unveils the saga of the Indian Army through the firsthand accounts of its valiant soldiers, a vibrant testament to their enduring legacy. Narrated by those who carry forward the remarkable accomplishments of their forerunners, the series captivates with tales that stir inspiration and evoke emotion. It powerfully underscores the profound sacrifices made to safeguard the nation, allowing its citizens to embrace a peaceful existence.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these Indian patriotic web series on OTT you are watching this Independence Day. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.