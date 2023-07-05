Books always create the best images in readers’ minds. How happy would you feel if you have to watch the same characters of the book being played on the screen? Miraculous, isn’t it? You can always go back to the movie and watch it, in case you forget the plot of the book. We have a list of captivating films suggested only for you that have been adapted from famous plays, dramas and books. These Indian movies available on OTT and based on books will leave you enthralled, bringing the stories to life perfectly. Hurry up and start binge-watching for the weekend with these movies on your favourite OTT platforms.

Here is the list of Indian movies based on books that you must watch on OTT.

Devdas

Devdas, based on a Bengali novel of the same written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, is a tragic triangle love story between Devdas, Parvati and Chandramukhi. Inspired by the book Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to remake it. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar and others were also seen alongside the lead roles. Devdas is a movie based on a book that is shot in a very artistic way. It’s a surreal experience to watch this movie.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Namesake

The Namesake is an English-language drama film based on the novel of the same by Jhumpa Lahiri. Shifting from Calcutta, Boston, and New York, the story explores the complexities of navigating two contrasting cultures with unique religious, social, and ideological disparities. The film directed by Mira Nair stars Kal Penn, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, and Sahira Nair in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che is a movie based on the novel ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’ by Chetan Bhagat. Kai Po Che, a Gujarati phrase which translates to “I have a cut”. During the Makar Sankranthi kite competition, when one uses his kite to cut off another kite, he yells the phrase ‘Kai Po Che’. The story revolves around the lives of three best friends. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film casts Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkumar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Maqbool

Maqbool is a crime drama based on William Shakespeare’s play “Macbeth”. The story is about how Miyan Maqbool betrays Jahangir Khan and kills him to attain his property and Nimmi. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film casts Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, and Piyush Mishra in the lead roles. We see Om Puri, Naseeruddin, and Ankur Vikal also carrying out important roles in the movie.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Omkara

Omkara is a Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famous play “Othello”. The story revolves around Langda and Omkara. Langda aims to become Omkara’s successor but when it doesn’t happen, he starts plotting revenge. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film casts Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Zee5, Amazon prime

Aisha

Aisha is a Hindi adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Emma”. The story revolves around a young rich, and upper-class girl Aisha who believes she is exceptional when it comes to match-making. It’s about how she fixes matches and how she finds her true love. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, the film casts Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol as the lead roles. Apart from the lead roles, Anand Tiwari, Ira Dubey, and many others are also seen carrying out their roles efficiently.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil language epic historical action drama written and directed by Mani Ratnam based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same title. The movie is co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. The story is set in the period of 968 AD, the Chola Empire. The plot revolves around the main lead Ponniyin Selvan and Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan who helps the main lead get his throne, But does he? Watch it to find out.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these Indian movies based on books are you interested in watching next on OTT.