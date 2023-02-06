Books have the magical ability to create unique images in the reader’s mind. They let one use their imagination to create beautiful scenarios out of written words. Some books are adapted into movies, which is a convenient way for one to know the story, when not in the mood for reading. Netflix has a number of movies that are adapted from books for their beautiful storytelling. We have made it easier and come up with a list of some of the best movies that are based on books available on Netflix. Enjoy them with the company of your loved ones.

Here is a list of movies on Netflix that are based on books.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

The story revolves around, two lovers, Claire and Aidan. They make a pact to break up before leaving for college, however, they contemplate their decision on their last date. Directed by Michael Lewen, this romance film features Talia Ryder, Jordan Fisher, Nico Hiraga, and others in lead roles.

Novel: Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between by Jennifer E. Smith

Haider

A young man returns to Kashmir, his hometown after his father disappears. When he seeks answers regarding this issue, he unveils some dark secrets. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this drama film features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, and others in notable roles.

Novel: Hamlet by William Shakespeare

Pride and Prejudice

The story revolves around Elizabeth and Mr Darcy, who find themselves falling in love with each other. However, their pride and prejudice, get in their way. Directed by Joe Wright, this period drama stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Rosamund Pike, and others.

Novel: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

7 Khoon Maaf

It revolves around a woman named Susanna, who gets married several times, in order to find the perfect man. However, all of them end tragically, as her husbands die in mysterious ways. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this thriller film stars Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and others.

Novel: Susanna’s Seven Husbands by Ruskin Bond

The Notebook

The story revolves around a poor young man and a rich young woman, who fall in love with each other. However, they are separated due to their social differences. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, this romantic film features Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, and others in prominent roles.

Novel: The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

Lootera

An aristocrat’s daughter, Pakhi, falls in love with an archaeologist, Varun Shrivastav. She soon finds out he hides some secrets, that could tear them apart. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this romance film stars Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey, and others.

Novel: The Last Leaf written by O. Henry

