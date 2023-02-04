The Korean entertainment industry has been winning everyone’s hearts for all the right reasons. With web series and movies from a wide range of genres like romance, action, thriller, and much more. Netflix being a reliable OTT platform brings us, the best Korean entertainment. Massive hits like Mr Queen, True Beauty, and more are soon premiering on Netflix. So be sure to catch these new Korean movies and web series releasing on Netflix in February. Grab some snacks and start binging.

Below is the list of Korean web series and movies releasing on Netflix this February.

Summer Strike

Yeo Reum’s life turns tragic when her mother passes away in an accident, followed by being dumped by her boyfriend. To recover from all the trauma, she moves to a small seaside town where she meets Ahn Dae-beom. Directed by Lee Yoon-jung, this drama series stars Seolhyun, Im Si-wan, Bang Jae-min, and others in prominent roles.

Release date: 20 February 2023

Unlocked

Na-Mi’s life takes a bad turn when she loses her smartphone, and a dangerous man, Joon-young, gets hold of it. He uses her phone to commit heinous crimes. Directed by Kim Tae-joon, this thriller film features Im Si-wan, Chun Woo-hee, Kim Hee-won, and others in notable roles.

Release date: 17 February 2023

Mr Queen

Things turn chaotic when a modern-day chef’s soul gets trapped in the body of a queen, from the Joseon era. Directed by Yoon Sung-sik, this comedy-drama series stars Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun, Seol In-ah, and others in lead roles.

Release date: 15 February 2023

Love to Hate You

Yeo Mi-ran and Nam Gang-ho have opposite personalities but love means nothing to both of them. Soon this changes when they date each other. Directed by Kim Jung-kwon, this romantic-comedy drama series stars Teo Yoo, Kim Ok-bin, Kim Ji-hoon, and others in notable roles.

Release date: 10 February 2023

True Beauty

Jugyeong was bullied for her looks throughout her school life. However, her life takes a turn when she uses make-up to transform herself and shifts to a new school. Adapted from a webtoon, this series features Moon Ka-young, Hwang In-yeop, Cha Eun-woo, and others in prominent roles.

Release date: 5 February 2023

