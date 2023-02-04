February, with its commencement, has us all looking forward to the best entertainment. By looks of it, OTT platforms are fully prepared to spoil us with new movies and web series being released every week. Zee5 is no less in comparison. From Kajol starrer Salaam Venky to Yami Gautam’s Lost, new entertainment sure looks promising. For some back-to-back entertainment, don’t miss out on these news movies and web series releasing on Zee5 this February.

Below is the list of movies and web series releasing on Zee5 in February.

Veekam

Three forensic surgeons get involved in a murder investigation, due to a minor mistake on their part. They struggle to prove their innocence. Directed by Sagar, this Malayalam thriller stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Dayyana Hameed, and others in prominent roles.

Releasing on: 3 February 2023

Vedha

The film set in the 1980s narrates the tale of Vedha, and his daughter, who are on a killing rampage. Rama, a cop, is chasing them. Directed by Harsha, this Kannada action thriller stars Shiva Rajkumar, Aditi Sagar, Ganavi Laxman, and others in notable roles.

Releasing on: 10 February 2023

Salaam Venky

Venky is diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and is supposed to die at an early age. However, with his determination to stay alive, he wins the hearts of people. Directed by Revathi, this Hindi film stars Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal, and others in lead roles. The story is inspired by the life of a young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh.

Releasing on: 10 February 2023

Lost

Crime reporter, Vidhi, is set on a mission to find a missing college student. During her search, she unveils dark secrets. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, this Hindi-language thriller film stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and others.

Releasing on: 16 February 2023

Roktokorobi

Satyaki quits his practice as a psychologist after one of his patients commits suicide. He later visits his aunt’s house, only to get involved in a great mystery. Directed by Sayantan Ghosal, this Bengali thriller series features Vikram Chatterjee, Raima Sen, Tulika Basu, and others in lead roles.

Releasing on: 3 February 2023

