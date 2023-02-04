Indian cinema has now made its presence stronger on the globe with some of the biggest blockbusters ever. One of the most successful formulas of 2022 was fantasy dramas, which had larger-than-life plotlines with a blend of adventure and spectacular visuals. The gripping narratives and the twists and turns make us want to rewatch them and digital platforms are the saviours in times like those. From Bollywood to Kollywood, we compiled a list of the best Indian fantasy movies on OTT you could binge-watch this weekend.

Here are the 6 best Indian fantasy movies available on our favourite OTT platforms.

Karthikeya 2

Sequel to Karthikeya, this movie follows the troubles Dr Karthikeya faces and, how he sets to resolve them by seeking the truth hidden in ancient Indian mythology. On his quest to find a mythical relic, the protagonist faces the biggest challenges of his life and uncovers a formula that alters the fate of the world. The Telugu film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, and others. Chandoo Mondeti directed the film.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 8/10

Kantara

Set in a dense forest, the plot follows the conflict between the government and the villagers for a piece of land. Shiva, a young man, does everything he can to regain peace in his village. How a mythical godly power plays a key role forms the crux. The critically acclaimed Kannada movie stars Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar, and other notable actors. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty himself.

OTT platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Bimbisara

An ancient evil emperor is trapped in a mirror that transports him to the present time. He desperately seeks the mirror again to return to his kingdom. The Telugu film is directed by Mallidi Vasishta and features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, and Samyuktha Menon.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Mookuthi Amman

Engels Ramasamy, a reporter, crosses paths with his ancestral goddess, Mookuthi Amman, who helps him to expose fake godmen. Nayanthara, Balaji, Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, and others star in the Tamil film. RJ Balaji and N.J. Saravanan directed the film.

OTT platform: DisneyPlus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Ram Setu

An atheistic archaeologist races against time to prove the existence of Ram Setu, the bridge said to be constructed thousands of years ago by Lord Ram, before evil forces destroy the country’s heritage. The Hindi film stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and others. The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 5.2/10

Brahmastra

Shiva, a young man, discovers that he is blessed with cosmic powers, and has a connection to the secret society of guardians. The Hindi film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and other notable actors. Ayan Mukerji directed the film.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

