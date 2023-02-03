BIopics are known for their ability to impact and inspire viewers. They portray real aspects of the person in focus, while also lending insight into the struggles they faced. India has had many people whose lives have been inspiring and impactful. From freedom fighters to athletes to inventors, these people have aided in changing our country for the better. Several biopics have been made in honour of these heroes. They offer a true-to-life look at the lives and struggles of our heroes that we can relate to and gain inspiration from.

Here are 5 of the best Indian biopics on Netflix for a life-changing watch.

Pad Man

Moved by his love for his wife and the discomfort he saw her in, Lakshmikant sets out to revolutionize women’s menstrual hygiene in the country. Along his journey he faces many hurdles in the form of a restrictive and conventional society, his wife leaving him as a result and poverty. He however succeds in his attempts to make the lives of women in India exponentially better by coming up with a cheap and easy process of making sanitary pads. Pad Man stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is directed by R. Balki.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

One of the most well-known freedom fighters in India, Bhagat Singh’s love for the country knew no bounds. This biopic covers in detail what inspired him to fight for the country, the way he chose to fight, and the events that led up to his capture and eventually his death. The movie stars Ajay Devgan and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Mallesham

Based on the life of Chintakindi Mallesham, this Telugu-language biopic tells the inspiring tale of how this man improved the life of weavers in Pochampally. His creation of the Asu Machine eventually earned him the Padma Shri in 2017. This movie stars Priyadarshi Pullkonda and is directed by Raj R.

Manjhi

Dashrath Manji’s wife died while giving birth because of a fall she had crossing a mountain while trying to get medical help. With this tragedy weighing heavy on him, decided to take it upon himself to make a road through the mountain. He chiselled his way through the mountain for 22 years to create a safe and quick passage for his villagers to access medical help. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is directed by Ketan Mehta.

Soorma

Soorma is one of the most inspiring tales among the Indian biopics on Netflix. Despite suffering from partial paralysis from an accidental gun shot wound just before the 2003 Hockey World Cup, Sandeep Singh was determined to get back into playing shape again. He rejoins the Indian team after making a full recovery and leads them to several victories. Soorma is directed by Shaad Ali and stars Diljith Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and others.

