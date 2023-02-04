OTTs have an ensemble of web series to choose from. Amazon Prime Video is one such OTT platform with a wide range of series, across different languages, and genres. Amazon Originals, a bunch of web series produced by, and exclusively for, the Amazon OTT platform, received wide recognition for their gripping plotlines. From action thrillers to comedies, we compiled a list of the best Amazon Prime Original series, you could consider binge-watching for an entertaining time.

Here is the list of 6 best Amazon Prime Original series we feel that would have your heart.

The Family Man

Srikant Tiwari has a desk job, while primarily serving as a world-class spy. He tries to keep his family safe from his secret while going all guns blazing on life-threatening missions to protect his nation. The Hindi series is created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, and others star in the action thriller series.

Mirzapur

Akhandanand Tripathi rose to become the mafia boss of Mirzapur through smuggling and other crimes. Apart from his power-hungry son, there are others eyeing his enormous wealth and power. The Hindi crime thriller starring Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and others, is created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman.

The Boys

A group of vigilantes, teams up to take down glorified superheroes, who in reality are arrogant, selfish, and corrupt. The show is based on The Boys, a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, and other actors.

Fleabag

Fleabag tries to cope with life in London, as she tries to heal from a recent tragedy. She refuses help when people get close to her, but is strong enough to carry herself through life. The English comedy series stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, and Sian Clifford in prominent roles. The series was created by Phoebe Bridge herself.

Rings of Power

The series is set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’. The re-emergence of evil in Middle Earth instills fear in the existing kingdoms. The English series is created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne. Notable actors like Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, and others star in the fantasy series.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan, an upcoming CIA analyst, is forced into a dangerous field assignment and uncovers terrorist secrets. The English action thriller stars John Krasinski in the titular role and is created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.

