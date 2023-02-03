With a myriad of new movies and web series releasing today on our favourite OTT platforms, the weekend looks sorted. From Vishwak Sen’s Mukhachitram to a gripping Malayalam film and thrilling web series, this list has it all to keep you entertained. Make sure to check them out.

Here are the movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms to make your weekend plan bright.

Mukhachitram

The life of Rajkumar, a plastic surgeon, turns complicated when he replaces his ex-lover’s face with his wife’s face, after an accident. Directed by Gangadhar, this Telugu thriller film features Vishwak Sen, Priya Vadlamani, Ayesha Khan, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Veekam

Directed by Sagar Hari, Veekam is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sheelu Abraham, Jagadish Kumar, and others in key roles. The plot follows three forensic surgeons who get involved in a murder case due to minor negligence. How they prove their innocence forms the crux.

OTT platform: Zee5

Sembi

A bus named Anbu gives a glimpse of the lives of its 24 passengers, as they travel from Kodaikanal to Dindigul. The Tamil drama film stars Kovai Sarala, Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, Thambi Ramaiah, and others. Prabu Solomon directed the film.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Infiesto

Two detectives investigate the case of a young woman who was left for dead for months. Her sudden reappearance, has them questioning the possibility of dark forces behind it. The Spanish crime thriller is directed by Patxi Amezcua and stars Patricia Defran, Iria del Río, Isak Férriz, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Stromboli

Sara, a recent divorcee, encounters her painful past during a self-help retreat called ‘From Fear to Love,’ held on Stromboli island. The drama film stars Elise Schaap, Tim McInnerny, Christian Hillborg, and others. Michiel van Erp directed the Dutch-English film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Viking Wolf

Thale moves to a new town with her parents, after her mom gets a job in the local police. She attends a party where she becomes a key witness to a brutal murder. The Norwegian thriller film stars Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, and others. Stig Svendsen directs the film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Jehanabad: Of Love and War

Caste is a major issue in the small town of Jehanabad. A local politician tries to exploit this issue to gain more votes while the Naxalites want to release one of their commanders from jail. The series revolves around how a young professor and his love interest are affected by these events. Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh are the directors of this series. starring actors include Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, and others.

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Roktokorobi

When one of his patients commits suicide, Satyaki, a psychologist quits his practice. He goes to visit his aunt’s house in Jonai. While he’s there, he gets involved with uncovering the reason behind the sudden and mysterious deaths of his family members. This Bengali series stars Vikram Chatterjee, Raima Sen, and Tulika Basu, and is directed by Amitabh Bhattacharjee.

OTT platform: Ze5

Class

One of the most awaited web series releasing in the first week of February, this series is about a group of children from a poor neighbourhood who join a school where the elite of Delhi goes. When they shift to this school, they discover that the school has many dark secrets and rumours that lead up to an unfortunate turn of events. The series stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman and others. It is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

OTT platform: Netflix

Because We Forget Everything

Because We Forget Everything is a Japanese mystery drama series starring Hiroshi Abe and Machiko Ono in the lead roles. A mystery writer’s life turns upside down when his girlfriend disappeared without a trace. But after a series of realisations, he is confused about whether he knows who his girlfriend really was.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT you are watching first this weekend.