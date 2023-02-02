The Telugu cinema industry has been winning hearts, both nationally and internationally, with its unique concepts and cinematography. If you’re looking for a place to watch the latest Telugu entertainment, then Aha is the way to go. From the best movies to web series, Aha caters to all. In case you need recommendations on what to watch next, we have come up with a list of the best Telugu movies on Aha. Catch up on these latest Telugu movies on Aha, with friends and family if you haven’t already.

Below is the list of the latest Telugu movies on Aha.

18 Pages

The story revolves around Siddhu, a software engineer, who finds a journal belonging to a girl named Nandini. As he proceeds to read through the journal, he falls in love with Nandini and decides to find her. Directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, this Telugu romantic comedy film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Posani Krishna Murali, and others in prominent roles.

Driver Jamuna

Jamuna is a hardworking young woman who fights all the societal norms and takes up the job of a cab driver. But one ride changes her life, and she finds herself in soup with goons and their criminal affairs. Directed by P Kinslin, this movie stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role.

Mukhachitram

Rajkumar a plastic surgeons life turns complicated when he replaces his ex-lover’s face with his wife’s face, after an accident. Directed by Gangadhar, this thriller film features Vishwak Sen, Priya Vadlamani, Ayesha Khan, and others in prominent roles.

Chittam Maharani

Chitra is left shelterless as a national lockdown is announced when she visits Banglore for a job interview. In desperate attempts to return home, she hitches a ride with Raju, on a bike pool app. Simultaneously, the story shows a little girl being kidnapped. Directed by Akula Kasi Viswanath, this rom-com stars Rachana Inder, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Sunil, and others in notable roles.

Masooda

The story revolves around a single mother, Neelam, and her daughter. The real problem begins when an evil spirit possesses the daughter. In desperate attempts to save her daughter, Neelam seeks help from her neighbour. Directed by Sai Kiran, this supernatural horror film features Sangeetha Krish, Thiruveer, Bandhavi Sridhar, and others

