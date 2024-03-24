With an LED-screen on his back and a dream on his shoulders, a man makes his way through the bustling streets of Vizag, passing through RK Beach Road, RTC Complex, Old Jail Road, and other such areas. Passers-by stop and stare, curiosity awakened. Some watch the on-screen graphics with vague interest, some stop to talk excitedly, and others crowd around him to take pictures and videos – “Brother, you will become famous”, they say. Then, there are those who dismiss him and his LED-screen backpack, mistaking the passionate dreamer for a salesman. They do not realise that the lifelong work of actor-director Harshiv Karthik is embedded in that LED screen, where the teaser for his first movie, ‘Bahumukham’, is playing.

The versatility of the crowd’s reactions, perhaps, captures the spirit of the title – Bahumukham, meaning, many faces, or diverse perspectives. It is a fitting sentiment for a psychological thriller, which is what the film is. Calling itself a 100% pakka Telugu cinema, Harshiv Karthik’s actor-directorial debut, Bahumukham was made in America and assembled entirely in India, where it is now set to release.

The movie revolves around the life of a budding actor, Tanveer, (played by Karthik), who relocates to a metropolis after spending his early years in a correctional facility. He has regular meetings with Disha, a psychotherapist, as part of his compulsory therapy sessions. With her guidance, Tanveer strives for a fresh start where he can fulfil his and his mother’s dream of becoming an actor. In the process, he auditions for the role of a psychologically troubled man, which triggers troubling secrets that may make him dangerous to those around him. As the plot thickens, the protagonist’s dichotomy becomes clouded, and viewers may often find themselves wondering: What’s real, and what’s an act?

Bahumukham is Harshiv Karthik’s inaugural venture into the world of cinema as a director, actor, and writer. Speaking on his multiple roles, the director shared, “In total, I took on the responsibilities of around 13 to 14 departments during the making of this film. I was involved in everything from writing and directing to producing and editing, all while playing the lead role.”

His commitment, however, didn’t end there. Karthik revealed that he was piecing together this film on a part-time basis, while simultaneously working on his day job as a software developer in Atlanta. The price? A lot of sleepless nights, he explained, emphasizing that the pre-production phase spanned six months, with the actual shooting set to a tight schedule of 23 days. What got him through this hectic schedule was his true and bare passion for cinema.

“I fell in love with acting when I first saw Chiranjeevi on the big screen. For filmmaking, I was inspired by directors like K Vishwanath and K Balachander. Lately, the works of Sandeep Reddy Vanga have been a source of motivation!”, he said.

In his formative years, Harshiv Karthik tried to indulge his passion by attending workshops and auditioning for roles in Hyderabad. However, societal pressure and financial strain forced him to put his dreams on hold and take up a career in the IT field in Georgia. Despite this, he nurtured the dream in his heart of hearts, and today, Bahumukham stands as a testament to his zeal. As said by him, “The movie’s storyline follows the life of a tormented, obsessed actor. It is inspired by my real life.” Through this, he hopes to inspire others to chase their own dreams and defy social norms.

On a different note, Bahumukham brings attention to the subject of mental health in India, and the director hopes that it will encourage viewers, especially those affected by mental illnesses to seek help.

To its end, Bahumukham stands as a powerful tribute to the strength of dreams and the extent to which one can go to make them come true. Speaking about its takeaway, Harshiv Karthik emphasized, “Never suppress your dreams, nor let society do it for you.”

Then, addressing the film fraternity directly, he underscored the necessity for established figures in the industry to extend a warm welcome to newcomers. In his words, “No work of art is perfect or flawless. However, based on my recent experiences, I believe there’s an immediate need for the industry to support emerging filmmakers, particularly those lacking resources, by offering assistance or encouragement. After all, we are all bound by our shared passion for cinema”.

Moving forward after Bahumukham, director Harshiv Karthik is eager to try his hand at an action-drama movie next. Looking back on his journey, however, he left us with this profound thought:

“If you have a dream, dream it every day, and dream it so strong that at one point in time, it starts blurring the lines between dreams and reality.”

Bahumukham is set to hit the theatres on 5 April 2024. You can watch the film’s trailer below or find it on the Aditya Music channel on YouTube.

