Of late, Tollywood has released some spectacular films. Spanning multiple genres and many categories, these films have captivated audiences worldwide. They have landed the Telugu Film Industry in the limelight with intriguing plotlines, phenomenal music scores and the most fascinating performances by some of the most talented actors. With films like the commercial blockbuster RRR to critically lauded Jersey, Tollywood has a prominent place in the hearts and minds of fans everywhere. With all that said, there are still many new Telugu movies that might have flown under your radar or you might have missed due to a busy schedule. Luckily enough, Amazon Prime Video has many of the latest Telugu movies that you can watch at home.

Here are the five latest Telugu movies on Amazon Prime Video that you simply cannot miss out on.

Hunt

A high-ranking police officer gets involved in a car accident and loses his memory as a result. Before the accident, however, he was very close to uncovering the person responsible for the murder of his closest friend. The plot of the movie follows him as he tries to solve the case. Hunt is directed by Mahesh Surapanani and stars Sudheer Babu, Srikanth, and Bharath.

Mukhachitram

The life of a plastic surgeon is turned upside down when he surgically switches the faces of his wife and ex-girlfriend. This causes many issues for all of them which ends up in a courtroom drama. This movie stars Pradeep Angirekula, Bharathi, and Bindu Chandramouli. It is directed by Gangadhar.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali

When a film director finds a film reel in the garbage dumped outside his house, he is mesmerized by the actress he finds in the reel. He sets out to find her and discovers the true story behind her. This inspires him to make a movie about her life. This movie is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and stars Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

Anukoni Prayanam

After suffering a personal tragedy, a man who doesn’t believe in emotional ties ends up on a journey of unexpected discoveries. He starts to experience emotions in their fullness, which makes him lose his cynicism towards bonds. Venkatesh Pediredla directed this film, with Rajendra Prasad, Narasimha Raju, and Prema playing lead roles in it.

Aruvi

Aruvi is a gentle girl who has difficulty coming to terms with the world around her. The way the society around her is structured frustrates her and causes her to take extensive actions to express her grievances to the world. This movie is directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman and stars Aditi Balan, Padmashri Mohammad Ali, and Pradeep Anthony.

