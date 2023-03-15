Aha is an OTT platform that offers content exclusively in Telugu and Tamil languages. Along with this reason, their wide range of genres makes it a loved OTT among the masses, especially South Indian cinema fanatics. They positively gratify the audiences with back-to-back hits from the two languages. Here is a compilation of some of the latest releases on the entertainment platform. So take a break this working week by binging these latest Telugu and Tamil movies on Aha.

Here is a list of the latest Telugu and Tamil movies on Aha.

Missing: Search vs Revenge

Gowtham and Sruthi are a newly married couple. Their happy life turns bitter when they meet with an unexpected accident, and Sruthi goes missing since then. Her husband goes above and beyond to find her with the help of Meena. Written and directed by Srini Josyula, this mystery thriller stars Harsha Narra, Harsha Narra, Misha Narang, Chathrapathi Shekar, and others in plot-centric roles.

Vasantha Kokila

A hardworking man who is determined to find success in his career decides to take a weekend off, and go for a trip with his girlfriend. On the way, he decides to stay at the Vasantha Mullai lodge and his life is changed forever. This film is directed by Ramanan Purushothama and stars Kashmira Pardeshi and Bobby Simha.

Raani

Sangeetha led a happy life until she gets trapped into prostitution by Shiva. This tragic change in her life ushers her to plan revenge on those who wronged her. Featuring eminent actors Swetaa Varma, Prawin Yendamuri, Kishore Maarisetty, Appaji Ambarisha Dharma, and others in prime roles. This revenge drama film is directed by Raghavendra Kathare.

Hunt

A high-ranking police officer gets involved in a car accident and loses his memory as a result. Before the accident, he was very close to uncovering the person responsible for the murder of his closest friend. The plot of the movie follows him as he tries to solve the case. Hunt is directed by Mahesh Surapanani and stars Sudheer Babu, Srikanth, and Bharath.

Lucky Lakshman

Lakshman has an unhappy attitude towards his life and his parent’s financial situation. Fed up by this, he decides to earn money and status on his own terms. However, he soon realized how blessed and lucky he has been all along his life. Syed Sohel Ryan and Mokksha star in lead roles in the Telugu comedy drama. Abhi Ar directed the movie.

Gaalodu

Raju flees his town after an unfortunate incident and comes to Hyderabad. He is offered a job by Shukla, and Raju later falls in love with her. Directed by RajaSekar Reddy, this Telugu-language comedy film stars Sudigali Sudheer, Gehna Sippy, Saptagiri, and others in plot-defining roles.

Maataraani Mounamidhi

When Ram visits his nephew, a series of uncanny yet amusing events set into motion. This movie is both light-hearted and thrilling enough to keep you on the edge of your seat. This Telugu film is directed by Radha Mohan and stars Prithviraj, Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Swrnamalya.

Mukhachitram

Rajkumar is a plastic surgeon, whose life turns complicated when he replaces his ex-lover’s face with his wife’s face, after an accident. Directed by Gangadhar, this thriller film features Vishwak Sen, Priya Vadlamani, Ayesha Khan, and others in prominent roles.

Let us know which one of these latest Telugu and Tamil movies on Aha you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.