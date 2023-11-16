Nandamuri Balakrishna has been on a success spree ever since his talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, premiered on Aha. Featuring a range of star guests, including top actors such as Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and many more, the show received an unparalleled reception, primarily attributed to NBK’s hosting skills. Now, Unstoppable with NBK transcended the language barriers, bringing Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to its soon-to-be-premiered special episode.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working with the sensational Tollywood director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, an upcoming pan-India action drama. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Anil Kapoor portraying Ranbir’s father, and Bobby Deol as the violent antagonist. True to its name, Animal created a buzz for the bloody and gory scenes in the teaser. The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial will be released worldwide on 1 December 2023.

As a part of its promotional tour, team Animal is set to grace the talk show on Aha, the promos and posters of which were recently released on the OTT platform’s social media handles. Images of Balakrishna and Ranbir Kapoor sharing the stage for a special episode on Unstoppable with NBK went viral in the blink of an eye. This evening, Aha officially announced that the much-awaited episode is set to premiere on 24 November 2023, a week before Animal’s theatrical release.

