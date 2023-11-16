Discover the latest buzz in entertainment with this list of web series releasing this week of November on OTT. From thrilling mysteries to captivating comedies, this piece highlights the diverse lineup, offering a glimpse into the plots, casts, and genres that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Stay updated and get ready to immerse yourself in the newest stories taking the spotlight this month.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of November on OTT platforms.

The Railway Men

Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, and Babil Khan in the lead roles, The Railway Men is a thriller series directed by Shiv Rawali. Based on the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984, the plot follows four railway employees. How the four men brave their lives to save the people strangled in the disaster forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 18 November 2023

The Crown S6 Part 1

The Crown is a historical drama that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, from her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 to the early 21st century. Directed by Peter Morgan, the series features stellar performances by Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, and Eileen Atkins.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 November 2023

Crashing Eid

Razan visits Saudi for her family’s celebrations. But her fiance gatecrashes the party, leaving Razan to convince her family that her British-Pakistan man is the right match for her. Crashing Eid is an Arabian comedy-drama directed starring Summer Shesha, Hamza Haw, Bateel Qamlo, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 November 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an upcoming US animated series based on the graphic novel, Scott Pilgrim, written by Bryan Lee O’Malley. Set in Toronto, the series follows Scott Pilgrim, who falls in love with Ramona Flowers. To date her, Scott must fight Ramona’s seven evil exes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 November 2023

Feedback

Directed by Leszek Dawid, Feedback is a crime thriller series starring Arkadiusz Jakubik, Jakub Sierenberg, and others. The plot follows a musician who loses his moment and is on the search for his missing son.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 November 2023

