Another week of January 2024 has begun, and the world of entertainment is brimming with new films for you to watch on demand this week. From Akkineni Akhil's Agent to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, you're in for an action-packed bunch of films, with slight comedy and emotional attachments.

Agent (2023)

The movie “Agent” unfolds when a spy (Akhil Akkineni) with a mysterious past is assigned a mission where he has to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization and neutralize it. The thriller and action movie, directed by Surender Reddy, is set to stream on Sony Liv from 26 January 2024.

Animal

“Animal” portrays the love that creates a rift between a father and son. The father, played by Anil Kapoor, is always away due to work, making it difficult for him to comprehend the amount of love and respect his son, Ranbir Kapoor, has for him. This all-time blockbuster, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to stream on Netflix from 26 January 2024.

Neru

The story unfolds when a blind sculptor, Sara, who is suffering from trauma, fights with the legal system and herself to find a resolution. Set against the backdrop of the Indian legal system, this gripping story takes viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions, unveiling layers of deceit and ultimately exploring themes of redemption. The famous actor Mohanlal plays an important role in the movie. Watch this movie streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 23 January 2024.

Sam Bahadur

Experience that shaped the remarkable trajectory of Sam Manekshaw’s career. The film meticulously explores the highs and lows of his life, capturing the pivotal moments that ultimately led to his historic achievement as the first Indian Army officer elevated to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal. From his early military days to the defining moments that etched his legacy, the movie offers a comprehensive portrayal of Sam Manekshaw’s unparalleled journey through the ranks and the challenges he navigated along the way. This award-winning movie starring Vicky Kaushal is all set to stream on Zee5 from 26 January 2024.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

In a quest for vengeance, Black Manta sets his sights on Aquaman, driven by the desire to avenge his father’s demise. Armed with the formidable power of the Black Trident, he transforms into a formidable adversary. To safeguard Atlantis from this looming threat, Aquaman forges an unlikely alliance with his incarcerated brother. Together, they must muster all their strength and skills to protect the kingdom against the impending danger. Though the official date has not been confirmed yet, this much-awaited movie starring Jason Moama and Amber Heard will soon be streaming on Disney+Hotstar, after its initial release on HBO, on 26 January 2024.

Hustlers

Amidst familial rivalries, the younger brother of “Manoj” rises above the challenges, securing a coveted spot at the prestigious Indian Institute of Engineering through sheer intellect. Evolving into a national sensation, he disrupts the startup, epitomizing the authentic spirit of Indian hustlers. Watch Hustlers on Amazon Prime Video on 24 January 2024.

Panchayat: Season 3

This comedy and dramatic journey with Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, finding himself devoid of better job opportunities, assumes the role of secretary in a Panchayat office nestled in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. The series unfolds the amusing and insightful escapades that ensue in this unconventional setting. Find out what season 3 of Panchayat has stored in for you by watching it on Amazon Prime Video on 26 January 2024.

