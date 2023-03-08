Telugu movies and web series are receiving worldwide attention and for good reason. With the multitude of talented individuals striving endlessly to create unique and refreshing content for all the movie and web series buffs out there, we are often spoilt for choice. This year has already seen so many hits being released with extremely positive receptions by audiences. To add to this, there are so many more upcoming movies that bear a lot of promise for the fans. With OTT platforms taking a serious interest in local content, streaming the latest releases has never been easier for those that want to enjoy them in the comfort of their homes. The month of March awaits with an impressive list of new Telugu movies and web series releasing on OTT.

Here are 9 Telugu movies and web series releasing on OTT in March you must watch to stay up to date in the comfort of your home.

Butta Bomma

Directed by Shouree Chandrashekar T Ramesh this romantic drama is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments in Association with Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie’s cast includes Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta in the lead roles for a storyline that showcases that love isn’t always rainbows and butterflies. Catch the gripping drama captured by cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu at the theatres this weekend.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: 4 March 2023

Vasantha Kokila

A hardworking man who is determined to find success in his career decides to take a weekend off and go for a trip with his girlfriend. On the way, he decides to stay at the Vasantha Mullai lodge and his life is changed forever. This film is directed by Ramanan Purushothama and it stars Kashmira Pardeshi and Bobby Simha.

OTT platform: Aha

Release Date: 3 March 2023

The Great Indian Kitchen

Conflict is always bound to erupt when the new meets the old. This movie is about a well-educated woman who finds herself in an arranged marriage with a man from a conservative family. She becomes disillusioned when her mother-in-law leaves to look after her pregnant daughter. She realizes that the life they expect her to live isn’t the kind of life she wants for herself. The movie stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It is directed by Jeo Baby.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release Date: 3 March 2023

Maataraani Mounamidhi

When Ram visits his nephew, a series of uncanny yet amusing events get set into motion. This movie is both light-hearted yet thrilling enough to keep you on the edge of your seat. This Telugu film is directed by Radha Mohan and stars Prithviraj, Jyothika, Prakash Raj and Swrnamalya.

OTT platform: Aha

Release Date: 3 March 2023

The Legend

Saravanan, a highly qualified researcher returns back to India. His affluent family runs several hospitals and colleges. He happens to come across a filthy rich medical mafia with commercial intentions. Jerry and Joseph D Sami directed the Tamil film, starring Saravanan Arul in the lead role.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 3 March 2023

Run Baby Run

A happy-go-lucky man, with a simplistic view of life, gets entangled in a series of plot twists and races against time. The Tamil thriller movie stars RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh & others. The movie is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 3 March 2023

Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu

This movie revolves around a man who tries to make the most of a bad situation when he finds a dead man in a car. After he takes the dead man’s money, he is suspected to be the murderer. The film stars Vennela Kishore and Bithiri Sathi in lead roles and is directed by Abhinav Reddy Danda.

OTT platform: Aha

Release Date: 17 March 2023

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is called on to solve any problem for the rich and famous. However, the only one he’s not capable of dealing with is his father, who gets released from prison. The show is a Hindi-Telugu remake of the American original series, Ray Donovan. Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Adithya Menon, and others star in the crime action series, created by Karan Anshuman.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: 10 March 2023

Anger Tales

Four people dealing with different stories, seem to have the same solution to their problems. Directed by Prabhala Tilak, the Malayalam series stars Madonna Sebastian, Suhas, Bindhu Madhavi, and Sriram Reddy Solasane in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 9 March 2023

