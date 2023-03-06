Indian web series are becoming more famous with every passing day. Every OTT platform seems to be coming out with eye-catching content that immediately gets us hooked. Series like Rocket Boys and Family Man got audiences hooked instantly and received great reviews as well. This has shown the world just how much potential web series in India actually have. At the forefront of all the OTT platforms releasing Indian web series is Zee5 with a specified focus on Indian content. If you want the best and latest Indian web series, you need not look any further than Zee5.

Here are 5 of the latest web series on Zee5 that you must watch if you are a fan of Indian series.

Taj: Divided By Blood

Taj Divided by Blood depicts the rise and fall of various generations of the Mughal dynasty. Akbar’s three sons are in a power struggle filled with dangerous politics, romances, and the cold brutality of the empire. Created by Christopher Butera, the Hindi-Urudu series star Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

Release date: 3 March 2023

Puli Meka

Prabhakar Sharma, a forensic expert and IPS Kiran Prabha team up to catch a serial killer who targets police officers. Directed by Chakravarthy Reddy, this Telugu-language series features Lavanya Tripathi and Aadi Saikumar in plot-defining roles.

Release date: 23 February 2023

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is a Hindi action thriller series that was inspired by true events. The story revolves around an IPS officer who is a single mother. follow along as the series develops with her being tasked to lead an investigation of a bomb attack case. This web series’ cast includes Regina Cassandra, Barun Sobti, Sumeet Vyas, Mita Vashisht, and others. This series is directed by Srijit Mukherji.

Release date: 26 January 2023

Ayali

The plot of this series revolves around Tamil Selvi, who struggles with her dream of becoming a doctor. She lives in an oppressive village called Veerappappai, where she has to fight against a 500-year-old custom that prohibits women from getting educated. Ayali stars Abhinayashree, Anmol, and Singampuli and is directed by Muthu Kumar.

Release date: 26 January 2023

Roktokoribi

When one of his patients commits suicide, Satyaki, a psychologist quits his practice. He goes to visit his aunt’s house in Jonai. While he’s there, he gets involved with uncovering the reason behind the sudden and mysterious deaths of his family members. This Bengali series stars Vikram Chatterjee, Raima Sen, and Tulika Basu, and is directed by Amitabh Bhattacharjee.

Release date: 3 February 2023

