From mind-bending adventures to heart-warning stories, these Telugu time travel movies have it all! Here are our favourite movies to watch that we think have left an indelible mark on the genre of time travel in Telugu cinema:

1. Oke Oka Jeevitham

This Telugu time-travel movie starring Sharwanand and Ritu Kumar revolves around a group of friends who team up with a scientist to build a time machine. After being unable to cope with the loss of their loved one, they attempt to go back in time to set things right. This intense and emotional film is sure to take you on a roller coaster of emotions!

OTT platform: SonyLIV

2. Awe!

This psychological movie is an absolute delight to sci-fi lovers! Multiple people experience life-changing moments simultaneously at the same place. Watch to find out how their lives are intertwined. If you’re looking for a mind-bending time travel movie that will leave you questioning reality, tune in to this movie ASAP!

OTT platform: SonyLIV

3. 24

This Tamil sci-fi movie tells the story of Sethuraman, a scientist who builds a time-travelling watch that eventually becomes the cause of a conflict between Sethuraman’s evil twin and son. With stunning visuals and mind-blowing background scores, this movie is a masterfully done piece that captures the essence of time travel perfectly! You can find the Telugu version on Zee5.

OTT platform: Zee5

4. 7:11 PM

At 7:11 pm on an unmentioned day in 1999, the fates of a small town called Hamsala Deevi and that of a planet called Proxima EV-12 clash when future humans from the planet arrive at the town looking for answers amidst the town’s erasure from Earth. Watch how Ravi travels through time to stop a criminal mastermind from destroying his village and loved ones.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Bimbisara

A king from the 5th century BC, trapped in a mirror, time travels to the modern world. He then scours the town for the mirror that will allow him to return to his kingdom. Watch how he navigates modern-day Hyderabad and befriends people of the modern world. With mesmerizing soundtracks and extraordinary action, this movie is bound to transport you to a different realm!

OTT platform: Zee5

Whether it’s exploring the consequences of altering the future or unravelling the mysteries of the past, these Telugu movies deliver an array of narratives surrounding time travel – watch now for a magnificent cinematic experience!

