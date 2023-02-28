India has witnessed many significant moments over the years. Some of the events that unfolded in our country have left us shaken and lost for words. The Indian cinema Industry has also managed to bring such baffling true stories to the big screen, allowing us to get a glimpse of the events that took place then. Now with OTT platforms at our fingertips, we can access some Indian movies based on true stories. From the spine-chilling story of Sukumaran Kurup to the brave tales of national heroes, these movies are a must-watch!

Here are 6 Indian movies based on true stories on OTT.

The Sky Is Pink

Aisha Choudhary, an 18-year-old motivational speaker, tells the love story of her parents over a span of 25 years. The Hindi film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in prominent roles. Shonali Bose directed the film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Major Vihaan Singh Shergill leads Indian Army Special Forces to carry out a covert operation. They set out to avenge the death of their fellow soldiers, who were attacked by a group of militants at their base camp in Uri, Kashmir. Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and others star in notable roles. The Hindi action drama was directed by Aditya Dhar.

OTT platform: Zee5

Kurup

Kurup is based on the real life of Sukumara Kurup, the most wanted criminal in Kerala, who hasn’t been traced to this day. The story follows the aftermath of Kurup killing Chacko to steal his identity and secure the victim’s life insurance. The Malayalam movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Sobhita Dhulipala in titular roles. Srinath Rajendran directed the film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Vikrithi

Eldho, a man with speech and hearing disabilities, falls asleep on the metro after spending two sleepless nights looking after his sick daughter. A young man posts a picture of him online, labelling him as a drunk person. This leads to ugly repercussions for Eldho and his family. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Soubin Shahir, Vincy Aloshious and others feature in this Malayalam movie directed by Emcy Joseph.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mahanati

Mahanati tells the story of Savitri, one of the most admired actresses in South Indian cinema. It follows the various tragic events she had to go through in her life and how she became an alcoholic to cope with depression. Keerthy Suresh takes on the lead role and features Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, and others in supporting roles. The Telugu biographical drama was directed by Nag Ashwin.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Killing Veerappan

Following a series of crimes and murders, a master strategist sets up a network of spies and informers to capture Veerappan, a forest bandit. He is being hunted by the police for killing nearly 184 people, including police officers and forest officials. Shivarajkumar, Sandeep Bharadwaj, Sadh Orhan, and more star in the Kannada crime movie directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

