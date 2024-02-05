This week of February promises an exciting line up of thrilling and intriguing movies that keep you hooked on to your screens. The movies releasing on OTT platforms this week promise an exciting weekend binge keeping you away from your daily stress and worries. These films featuring all the top stars are sure to cater to your taste. Check out the trailers of these latest movies releasing to decide your weekend pick. Grab your favourite snacks and get your entertainment mode on!

Abraham Ozler

This Malayalam language thriller drama is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and stars Jayaram and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. The story revolves around the personal and professional lives of veteran cop Abraham Ozler, ACP Trichur. The cop along with his team takes up a serial killing case and the mysterious hunt begins.

Release date: 9 February 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhakshak

Inspired by true events, set in the rustic and boisterous world of Bihar, it lays bare the ground reality of crimes against women. The film revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman`s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in bringing a heinous crime to light. The Hindi drama movie is directed by Pulkit and stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles. Release date: 9 February 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix Bubblegum This Telugu Romantic drama stars Roshan Kanakala, Harshvardhan Rane, and Manasa Choudhary in lead roles and is directed by Ravikanth Perepu. A rowdy, wannabe-famous DJ falls in love with a girl, but she breaks it off when she realizes he is getting too obsessive about her. To gather his shattered ego back, he begins to work on himself to fulfill his dream of becoming a famous musician. Release date: 9 February 2024 OTT Platform: Aha Captain Miller In British India, during the 1930s and the 1940s, an outlaw named Miller committed robberies, sackings, and attacks. This Tamil action-adventure film stars Dhanush, Priyanka Mohan, and Sundeep Kishan in lead roles. The movie is directed by Arun Matheswaran. Release date: 9 February 2024 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Guntur Kaaram The plot is about the king of the underworld of Guntur city, and the story goes on as he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city. This Telugu language action film starring Mahesh Babu, Sree Leela, and Ramya Krishna is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Release date: 9 February 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix Lover, Stalker, Killer In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme. This English Crime documentary is directed by Sam Hobkinson and stars Dave Kroupa and Cari Farver in lead roles. Release date: 9 February 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix Suncoast While caring for her brother along with her audacious mother, a teenager strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time. This English comedy-drama film is directed by Laura Chinn and stars Nico Parker and Laura Linney in lead roles. Release date: 9 February 2024 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Kaatera Set against the rustic backdrop of the 1970s, the movie unfolds the tale of farmers confronting challenges that intricately shape the course of their lives. This Kannada Action drama stars Darshan Thoogudeepa, Jagapati Babu, and Aradhana Ram in lead roles. Release date: 9 February 2024 OTT Platform: Zee5 Let us know which of these movies releasing on OTT are you excited to watch this weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations and updates.