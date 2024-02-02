Looking for something interesting or wholesome to watch while you have your meal? Need a quick break or a good laugh in between long days of work? Here are seven web series on Amazon Prime Video that are sure to guarantee you a good time. From intriguing thrillers to romantic comedies and nostalgic TV shows these web series have it all. Make your time worthwhile and fun by watching these web series with good storylines and character arcs. Check out the trailers to decide what your next TV show is going to be.

Modern Love

Modern Love is an anthology series that explores love in various forms, featuring different characters and storylines in each episode. Based on true stories from the New York Times column of the same name, the series delves into the complexities, joys, and challenges of modern relationships. After the huge success of the English version, Amazon now has the Modern Love series available in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, each telling love stories from different cities. This is the perfect web series to watch if you are looking for something warm, wholesome, and comforting.

Malgudi days

Malgudi Days is a classic Indian television series based on the works of renowned author R.K. Narayan. Set in the fictional town of Malgudi, the series portrays the everyday lives, struggles, and adventures of the people living in this quaint South Indian town. The plot revolves around the life of ten-year-old Swaminathan, or Swami as he is known. Swami portrays the growing pangs of a boy who despises school, as he makes excuses and roams around Malgudi with his friends. Each episode tells a unique story, capturing the essence of Indian middle-class life.

Made in Heaven

This series follows the lives of two wedding planners in Delhi who navigate the extravagant world of Indian weddings while dealing with their own personal and professional challenges. The series explores issues like societal expectations, relationships, and class divides against the backdrop of opulent and grand celebrations. From patriarchy to domestic abuse, this show talks about the different topics in our society that turn out to be oppressive towards women.

The Summer I turned pretty

Based on the book series by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the story of a young girl named Belly as she spends her summers at a beach house with her mother and her mother’s best friend’s family. The series explores themes of friendship, family dynamics, and the complications of growing up. This American teen drama stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard in lead roles.

The Family man

This Hindi action thriller drama starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priya Mani revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer while trying to balance his demanding job with his family life. Srikant has to uncover and thwart a dangerous coalition between an old foe and a dormant group of foreign insurgents. But the danger is much closer to home. This time around, nobody is safe! The series combines elements of espionage, action, and family drama as Srikant navigates the challenges of his dual life.

Citadel

What if you lost your memory? What if a spy didn’t know they were a spy? Years ago, the top agents of Citadel, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, had their minds wiped. But, they’re called back to action as sinister forces emerge from the past. With the help of spymaster Bernard Orlick, these former lovers must remember the past to save the future. This American spy action thriller starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan is a series based on Tom Clancy’s popular fictional character, Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst turned field operative. The series follows Ryan as he uncovers global conspiracies and faces various threats to national security, showcasing his intelligence and action-packed adventures. As he investigates, Jack discovers the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization, ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

Let us know which of these web series on Amazon Prime Video are your favourite, and if you would like to recommend more.