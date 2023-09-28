Release the pent-up tension of your week with a delightful mixture of comedy, drama, and romance. Teen shows, or these tales of coming-of-age, serve as a reminiscent journey to your teenage years. These teen web series on OTT offer a window into the world of teenage victories, obstacles, self-exploration, the highs and lows of friendships, the blossoming of love, and the heartbreak of breakups. Take a thrilling emotional rollercoaster ride and rediscover the vitality of youth.

Here is the list of teen web series you must catch up on OTT platforms.

High School Musical: The Series

Created by Tim Federle, the show is a musical mockumentary about East High School students introducing a drama club. The series holds some amazing drama, new romances blossoming, old friendships being tested, while rivalries flash, and students discovering the transformative power that only high school theatre can provide. This 2019 series of four seasons cast Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Kate Reinders, Andrew Barth Feldman, and many others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

XO, Kitty

From the characters of Jenny Han’s books and series ‘To All The Boys,’ it’s finally time for the youngest Covey sister to shine. What happens when the matchmaker Kitty Covey embarks on a journey to find her true love? This heartwarming and hilarious series casts Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee, Gia Kim, Choi Min-young, and Anthony Keyvan in the lead roles. The creator, Jenny Han, made sure the audience had fun watching the characters figure out their lives while making a whole lot of mischief.

OTT platform: Netflix

Heartstopper

Created by Alice Oseman, this web series is based on her novel of the same name. It is a coming-of-age series about two teens who discover their unlikely friendship. This romantic comedy explores gender fluidity and homosexuality from the perspective of young high school love. It is high time the LGBTQ+ community deserves a rom-com series with leads representing people from different sexual spectrums. It seems like a promising and entertaining binge-worthy web series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever binge-watched the series! Did you raise a hand? This high school teen drama is about an Indian-American teenager who struggles to improve her status at school from being a nerd to a cool, sassy, and easy-going girl. But will she be able to bag it with her friends and family being typical? Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the creators of the show, cast Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, and Megan Suri as some of their leads in the show.

OTT platform: Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

Created by Dan Cross and David Hoge, Julie and the Phantoms is a touching and uplifting series with Julie, a teenager who finds her passion for music with the help of a trio of ghosts. The series focuses on how Julie helps the Phantoms become the band they dreamed of. Charlie Gillespie, Madison Reyes, Owen Joyner, and Jeremy Shada play the significant roles of Julie and the Phantoms.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Based on Jenny Han’s second book in the trilogy, titled It’s Not Summer Without You, Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty delves into Belly’s journey as she navigates the complexities of her heart. With Conrad and Jeremiah vying for her affection and the return of Susannah’s illness, Belly questions if her cherished summers at Cousins Beach will ever retain their enchantment. Jenny Han, the author of the books, is also the creative force behind the show, ensuring a faithful adaptation of her beloved series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

A 15-year-old genius, Ashley Garcia, the world’s youngest robotics engineer and rocket scientist, gets a chance to work for NASA. Ashley moves across the country to pursue her career and lives with her uncle, a football player turned coach. Seth Kurland and Mario Lopez, the creators of the show, ensure humour and fun. Paulina Chávez, Bella Podaras, Reed Horstmann, Conor Husting, Jencarlos Canela, Chelsea Kane, and others are seen in prominent roles in the series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Love, Victor

Inspired by the groundbreaking movie, ‘Love, Simon,’ Love, Victor revolves around a gay teenager who has bottled up his feelings and is forced to come out after being blackmailed. The series explores the themes of self-discovery, sexual orientation, high-school love, and the challenges of life. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the creators of the show, cast Michael Cimino, George Sear, Anthony Keyvan, Nick Robinson, Rachel Hilson, and others in their prominent roles in the show.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these teen web series on OTT you are watching first.