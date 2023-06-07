This week, our favourite digital platforms are set to unveil an array of captivating content, delivering a delightful mix of genres and storytelling. Brace yourself for an immersive experience as these new releases take you on a captivating journey filled with suspense, emotion, and gripping narratives. Satisfy your binge-watch cravings with these web series releasing on OTT this week of June.

Here are the web series releasing this week of June on OTT.

Sanit X

Saint X is an American psychological drama based on a novel of the same name by Alexis Schaitkin. The series stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, and others in key roles. The plot follows Emily Thomas, who embarks on a perilous quest to uncover the truth about her sister Alison’s horrific murder and rape during a serene Caribbean getaway two decades ago.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 7 June 2023

Never Have I Ever S4

Never Have I Ever is an American comedy-drama created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The plot follows Devi, a Tamil Hindu teenager in LA, who faces emotional and social challenges after her father’s death. She overcomes temporary paralysis to navigate high school dramas, including complex relationships with friends and love interests, leading to a rollercoaster of emotions, self-discovery, and unexpected twists. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 June 2023

Tour de France: Unchained

Witness the intense journey of cycling teams as they race through the 109th edition of a month-long bike race, from Copenhagen to the iconic Champs-Élysées in Paris, in this gripping web series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 June 2023

UP65

Set in the vibrant city of Banaras, UP65 showcases a humorous and heart-warming journey through the other side of student life at IIT BHU. The series stars Shine Pandey, Pritam Jaiswal, Abbas Ali Ghaznavi, Jay Thakar, and others. This Hindi drama is directed by Gaganjeet Singh.

Bloodhounds

In this captivating web series, two aspiring boxers ally with a compassionate lender to bring down a ruthless loan shark who preys on those in dire financial circumstances. This Korean action series stars Wooo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 June 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of June on OTT you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.