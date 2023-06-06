Get ready for a thrilling ride as the world of OTT brings you a diverse array of movies releasing this week of June! From a gripping Kannada horror thriller to a heartwarming Tamil comedy-drama and an action-packed Telugu adventure, there’s something for everyone. Brace yourself for intense survival in a Malayalam film and immerse yourself in the magical world of Avatar. And don’t miss the thought-provoking comedy-drama challenging societal norms. Finally, prepare for a high-stakes action thriller that exposes the dark side of justice. Get your popcorn ready and enjoy the exciting lineup on your favourite OTT platforms!

Here are the movies releasing on OTT this week of June.

Raaghu

Working the night shift as a medicine delivery executive, Raaghu resorts to looting the houses he visits. However, when an unforeseen event unfolds, he finds himself compelled to undertake a series of shady transactions overnight and unravel the identity of the antagonist, knowing that failing to do so could turn his life completely upside down. Raaghu is a Kannada horror thriller starring Vijay Raghavendra and was directed by M Anand Raj.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 5 June 2023

Kudimahaan

Kudimahaan is a Tamil comedy-drama directed by Prakash N and starring Vijay Sivan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Suresh Chakravarth, Sethu Raman and Namo Narayanan. The plot follows the journey of a middle-class man, a non-drinker, whose life is disrupted by alcohol-related challenges. With the support of his friends, he embarks on a delightful and humorous adventure to overcome these issues and return to his ordinary middle-class existence.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 5 June 2023

Bomma Blockbuster

Starring Nandu and Rashmi Gautham in the lead roles, Bomma Blockbuster is a Telugu action comedy-drama directed by Raj Virat. Pothuraju, a fisherman and cinema enthusiast, aspires for his idol, director Puri Jagannath, to create a film centred around him. However, when life-changing revelations about his family and personal history emerge, the protagonist confronts the profound anguish behind his comical behaviour and simplistic perspective.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 5 June 2023

2018

2018 is a recent Malayalam survival thriller film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and others. Amidst a devastating flood, interconnected lives unfold in Kerala. As Noora reports on water scarcity, a chance collision sets off a chain of events. Heroic acts, sacrifices, and heartbreak shape their futures, leaving lasting impressions and a poignant memorial for the beloved Anoop.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 7 June 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water

Jake Sully, who is now a parent and the leader of the tribe, realises that an old foe is chalking out revenge plans. He moves to a new home, where people share an unbreakable bond with water and underwater creatures. How he puts his battle strategy to use one more time and uses his forces to fend off the evil forces forms the plot of Avatar: The Way of Water. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and others play the main roles in this James Cameron directorial.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 7 June 2023

Men Too

Frustrated by the discrimination by pseudo-feminists, a group of men from different walks of life decide to fight it with #MenToo as their tagline. This comedy-drama stars Naresh Agastya, Kaushik Ghantasala, Mourya Siddavaram, Brahmaji, Harsha Chemudu, and Nellore Sudharshan in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 9 June 2023

Bloody Daddy

Starring Shahid Kapoor as the protagonist, Bloody Daddy is an upcoming Hindi action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In a high-stakes operation, an NCB officer and his team apprehend a drug lord in Gurugram. However, when the officer’s son is kidnapped, he must navigate a treacherous path, exposing corruption within the NCB and arousing suspicion from his colleagues.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Release date: 9 June 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of June on OTT you are looking to watch first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.