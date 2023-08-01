Discover the newest and most captivating entertainment with the latest web series releasing in the first week of August on OTT. As we are entering a new month, binge enthusiasts eagerly await the releases of thrilling shows, promising an unforgettable binge-watching experience. From gripping dramas to side-splitting comedies, this article delves into the hottest series debuting this week. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of excitement and adventure.

Here is the list of web series releasing in the first week of August on OTT.

Heartstopper Season 2

In the series Heartstopper, Kit Connor, William Gao, Joe Locke, Olivia Colman, Yasmin Finney, and Kizzy Edgell portray characters facing various challenges in their relationships. Nick and Charlie navigate their new romance, while Tara and Darcy encounter unexpected obstacles. Meanwhile, Tao and Elle explore the possibility of moving beyond friendship. Amidst exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom preparations, the group strives to balance life, love, and friendship during the next stages of their journey.

Release date: 3 August 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge features 10 aspiring bakers, inexperienced but determined, as they compete in 10 episodes. With guidance from renowned pastry chefs, they vie to become the ultimate baker. The winner of this exciting competition will earn a generous cash prize.

Release date: 4 August 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, starring Sarah Lambert, Kirsty Fisher, and Kim Wilson, is a screen adaptation of Holly Ringland’s novel. The series follows a young girl escaping a violent past, who finds refuge with her grandmother on a flower farm. Showrunner Sarah Lambert brings this poignant story to life, exploring themes of healing, love, and self-discovery.

Release date: 4 August 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Breeders Season 4

Breeders returns for its fourth season, a British dark comedy TV series co-created by Chris Addison, Simon Blackwell, and Martin Freeman. The show delves into the challenges of parenthood through the experiences of two struggling parents. Drawing from Martin Freeman’s journey, the series humorously portrays the ups and downs of raising children.

Release date: 31 July 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Bastard! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2

Bastard! is a Japanese manga by Kazushi Hagiwara, set in a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by the God of Destruction, Anthrasax. After centuries, the sorcerer Dark Schneider seeks to rule the world with his followers. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he is trapped in the body of a young baby named Rushe Ren Ren. The series explores their journey to control the world in this intriguing fantasy tale.

Release date: 31 July 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these web series releasing in the first week of August on OTT you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.