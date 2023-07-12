This week of July brings an exciting lineup of seven new web series releasing this week of July on OTT, each offering a unique and captivating storyline. From the highly anticipated comedy-drama to a thought-provoking legal thriller, viewers are in for a treat. Prepare to be entertained by a hilarious sitcom while children can embark on educational adventures with an animated series. Get ready for a diverse and captivating week of binge-worthy television.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of July on OTT.

Maya Bazaar for Sale

Maya Bazaar for Sale, a comedy-drama streaming television series helmed by Gautami Challagulla, stars Navdeep, Naresh, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, and Ravi Varma in prominent roles. The show centres around a luxurious neighbourhood in Hyderabad, where the tranquil existence of its inhabitants is shattered by a government declaration labelling the entire community as illegal construction. The series delves into the residents’ journey as they navigate and cope with this unexpected predicament.

Release date: 14 July 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

The Trial

Kajol takes on the lead role in The Trial, a gripping web series that explores the life of a housewife who finds herself returning to work at a law firm after 13 years. The motive behind her decision is to provide for her family when her husband is incarcerated. Drawing inspiration from Robert King and Michelle King’s acclaimed series The Good Wife, The Trial delves into the challenges she faces and the transformations she undergoes in this compelling adaptation.

Release date: 14 July 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

Survival of the Thickest

Michelle Buteau takes the lead in the Netflix sitcom Survival of the Thickest, joined by an ensemble cast including Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Liza Treyger, Anissa Felix, Garcelle Beauvais, Taylor Selé, Anthony Michael Lopez, Marouane Zottie, Allan K. Washington, and Sarah Cooper. The series centres around Mavis Beaumont, a vibrant African-American stylist, as she embarks on a transformative journey to reshape her life on her own terms. ‘Survival of the Thickest’ captures Mavis’s spirited adventures, highlighting her unwavering determination to thrive and embrace a new chapter filled with self-expression.

Release date: 13 July 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Storybots: Answer Time Season 2

Netflix is gearing up for the highly anticipated second season of StoryBots: Answer Time. This exciting new instalment will once again captivate young audiences as the StoryBots embark on captivating and vibrant adventures, uncovering answers to even more challenging questions. With 10 episodes in total, each featuring a special guest star, viewers can anticipate these inquisitive StoryBot friends, Boop, Beep, Bang, Bing, and Bo, responding to important inquiries posed by their celebrity counterparts. Get ready for an educational and entertaining experience!

Release date: 10 July 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Based on Jenny Han’s second book in the trilogy, titled It’s Not Summer Without You, Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty delves into Belly’s journey as she navigates the complexities of her heart. With Conrad and Jeremiah vying for her affection and the return of Susannah’s illness, Belly questions if her cherished summers at Cousins Beach will ever retain their enchantment. Jenny Han, the author of the books, is also the creative force behind the show, ensuring a faithful adaptation of her beloved series.

Release date: 14 July 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

College Romance Season 4

The College Romance is a delightful series comprising of brief episodes that beautifully capture the college experiences of young individuals. It showcases their journey of self-discovery, quest for love, memorable moments, and joyful exploration of life’s offerings. Apoorva Arora portrays the character of Naira, while Trippy and Karan, played by Manjot Singh and Keshav Sadhna respectively, form her close-knit circle of friends. Other notable cast members include Gagan Arora as Bagga, Nupur Nagpal and Keshav Sadhna as Dhatrapriya, and Shreya Mehta as Deepika.

Release date: 14 July 2023

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Kohrra

Kohrra is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller series directed by Randeep Jha and stars Survinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhary, Varun Badola, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around the investigation of the murder of an NRI, who gets killed days prior to his marriage. How two officers unfold the mystery forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 July 2023

