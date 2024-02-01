Get ready to watch an exciting lineup of web series on popular OTT platforms this weekend. From the hilarious mix-up in ‘Miss Perfect’ to the historical journey of ‘Alexander: The Making of a God,’ there’s something for everyone. Brace yourself for high-speed action in ‘Nascar: Full Speed,’ and experience the thrill of espionage and marriage in ‘Mr and Mrs Smith.’ These captivating series, ranging from comedy to drama, are sure to entertain you with interesting stories.

Miss Perfect

A management consultant’s life takes a turn during the COVID-19 pandemic and a cat-and-mouse game ensues after her identity gets mistaken. Obsessed with cleanliness, her actions get mistaken for a maid. Her fixation on tidiness leads to chaos when she takes a new job. This Telugu comedy web series is directed by Vishvak Khanderao and stars Lavanya Tripathi and Abhijeet Duddala in lead roles. Release date: 2 February 2024 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Alexander: The Making of a God

Alexander was King of the ancient Greek city of Macedon widely considered to be one of history’s greatest and most successful military commanders. By the age of 30, he had created one of the largest empires in history. Combining interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great during his conquest of the Persian Empire. This English documentary drama stars Mido Hamada and Buck Braithwaite in lead roles. Release date: 31 January 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix

Nascar: Full speed

Fueled by passion and NASCAR Cup glory, drivers and their teams compete for the championship and the chance to make history in this sports docuseries. The series follows nine Cup Series playoff drivers as they mentally and physically prepare for the most competitive portion of the NASCAR season: the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

Release date: 30 January 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mr and Mrs Smith

Two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage? This English crime action drama stars Donald Grover and Maya Erskine in lead roles.

Release date: 2 February 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Renai no Susume

Otori Keisuke attends a prestigious high school that has implemented a rigid environment to allow students to focus on their studies only. The high school has a strict rule that all kinds of entertainment are banned, including dating. If a student is found to be dating, they will be expelled from the school. Otori Keisuke happens to meet a girl and falls in love for the first time in his life. This Japanese drama stars Keito Tsuna and Honda Kyoya in lead roles

Release date: 3 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Choir

Follow the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Through their eyes, experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages. This English documentary series is directed by Rudy Valdez. Release date: 31 January 2024 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Seven deadly sins: Four nights of the apocalypse

As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a pure-hearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge. A new generation of adventurers comes together to change the world, as a prophecy states. But will they bring good or destruction? This Japanese sci-fi anime stars Shou Komura, Aino Shinna, and Kanna Nakamura in lead roles.

Release date: 1 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which of these web series on OTT are you excited to watch this weekend.

