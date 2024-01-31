Feeling a little down and looking for something to cheer you up? Movies or online entertainment is something we turn towards when we need a little pick-me-up. And often, they seem to be doing the job. Whether it is a good romantic story or an inspirational movie, check out these seven feel good movies to watch on OTT whenever you feel down. These movies are sure to transform your mood on a low day or enhance your vibe on a normal day. Watch these trailers and start streaming, now!

Dear Zindagi

Directed by Gauri Shinde, Dear Zindagi is a coming-of-age drama that follows the life of Kaira, a young cinematographer who seeks solace and life advice from her therapist, Dr. Jehangir Khan. The film explores themes of mental health, relationships, and self-discovery. This film resonates with every individual who is feeling a little lost or confused in life, especially in their twenties. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kunal Kapoor in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Kapoor and Sons

A dysfunctional family reunites for their grandfather’s 90th birthday, leading to revelations of hidden secrets and unresolved issues. Directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor and Sons is a heartwarming and realistic portrayal of family dynamics. This film is critically acclaimed by the viewers and critics. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, and Ratna Pathak in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Legally Blonde

Directed by Robert Luketic, Legally Blonde is a comedy that follows Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Along the way, she discovers her true potential and becomes an empowered, successful woman. The main theme of this film is about realising your self-worth and not settling for anything less. The star cast of this movie includes Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, and Selma Blair.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Wake Up Sid

A coming-of-age film directed by Ayan Mukerji, Wake Up Sid revolves around Sid, a carefree and irresponsible young man whose life takes a turn when he meets Aisha. With a turn of events will Sid realize his potential in this world and become a success in the fast-paced life of Mumbai? The film explores themes of responsibility, friendship, and self-discovery. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma.

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Pursuit of Happyness

Based on a true story, this inspirational drama, directed by Gabriele Muccino, stars Will Smith as Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who becomes homeless with his young son. Set in 1981 in San Francisco, the unusual spelling of the film’s title comes from a mural that Gardner sees on the wall outside the daycare facility his son attended. Gardner’s perseverance and determination led him to a life-changing opportunity as a stockbroker.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Three Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Three Idiots is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of three friends – Rancho, Farhan, and Raju as they navigate through the challenges of the Indian education system. The film humorously addresses societal expectations and the pursuit of true passion. It is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel, Five Point Someone. The movie stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

English Vinglish

Directed by Gauri Shinde, English Vinglish is a heartwarming story of Shashi Godbole portrayed by Sridevi. A housewife and caterer, Shashi, is usually mocked by her family for not knowing English. Her attempt to learn the language in the United States helps her rediscover herself and reassert her value as a mother and a wife. The film explores self-worth, empowerment, and breaking societal stereotypes.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which of these feel good movies are your favourite to watch on OTT.

